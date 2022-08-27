Davenport Deals, K's Eight Kernels in 6-0 Shutout

August 27, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







(EASTLAKE, OH) - The Lake County Captains' (68-49) pitching staff turned in a stellar performance against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (69-50) on a cool 73-degree Saturday night at Classic Park.

With West Michigan winning tonight, Lake County remains two games ahead in the Midwest League East second-half standings.

Aaron Davenport dominated from the first at-bat retiring Kernels' leadoff hitter, Jake Rucker, with a strikeout. Rucker's at-bat would be one of eight plate appearances for Cedar Rapids, ending in a strikeout against the 2021 sixth-round pick. Davenport finished his night allowing only one hit and keeping the Kernels off the board.

Relievers Lenny Torres and Matt Turner turned in hitless relief appearances for Lake County. Torres set down three hitters on strikes over two innings and only needed 15 pitches for his strong outing. Turner would close out the game with a nine-pitch ninth inning.

In the third inning, Aaron Bracho and Joe Naranjo each delivered a solo blast to put the Captains ahead 2-0.

Petey Halpin led off the fifth inning with a double. He would advance to third on an errant throw by the Kernels catcher. Then, Connor Kokx hit a sacrifice fly to drive in another run. Lake County up 3-0.

Immediately following, Gabriel Rodriguez would hit a single and advance to second on a stolen base. In the next at-bat, Korey Holland hit a double into right field. Kernels' shortstop Wander Javier would throw home in an attempt to gun-down Rodriguez, but the throw would short hop the catcher and go into the Captains' dugout. Holland, who advanced to third on the throw, would also score.

Lake County would tack on one last run in the eighth. Connor Kokx singled to begin the inning, then advanced to second on a softly hit grounder. The 2021 12th-round pick would tag up to third on a sac fly. On a wild pitch, Kokx raced home and slid in safely to put the finishing touches on a 6-0 Captains victory.

The final game of the series is tomorrow Sunday, August 28th, with first pitch at 1:00 p.m. It will be Family Fun Sunday, brought to you by Mentor Nissan.

Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.