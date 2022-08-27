Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:30 PM EDT at Quad Cities)

Saturday, August 27, 2022 l Game # 116 (50)

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa

7:30 p.m. (EDT) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (18-31, 57-58) at Quad Cities River Bandits (22-30, 48-70)

RH Thomas Farr (1-6, 5.03) vs. RH Beck Way (2-2, 3.48)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) in the fifth game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 6, Quad Cities 4.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 6, Quad Cities 4. Ashton Creal led a 12-hit attack with two hits including a double and a game-tying two-out RBI single in the eighth inning. Dragons relievers Vin Timpanelli, Dennis Boatman, and Jake Gozzo combined for five scoreless innings. Mat Nelson, Austin Hendrick, and Steven Leyton also had two hits for Dayton. For the first time in 2022, the Dragons won a road game despite trailing after seven innings.

Current Series at Quad Cities: Dragons 2, Quad Cities 2. The Dragons have averaged 4.5 runs/game, batting .259 with 2 HR, a 4.89 ERA, and two errors.

Road Trip: The Dragons are 6-3 on the 11-game trip (one rain-out). They are averaging 4.8 runs/game, batting .242 with 9 HR, a 3.65 ERA, and five errors.

Streaks: The Dragons have won six of their last eight games (all road games). They are 21-43 since starting the year 36-15.

Team and Player Notes:

Dayton has hit 135 home runs, second highest total in franchise history. The club record is 144 in 2001 in a 139-game season. The Dragons are on a pace to hit 151 on the year (129-game season).

Jose Torres over his last 19 games is batting .315 (23 for 73) with three home runs and four doubles.

Steven Leyton over his last nine games is batting .375 (12 for 32) with two home runs and five doubles.

Mat Nelson over his last eight games is batting .344 (11 for 32) with a home run and two doubles. Nelson leads the team in batting average on the road trip at .357, followed by Leyton at .318.

Chase Petty over his last three starts: 13.1 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 20 SO, 0.66 ERA, .146 opponent's batting average.

Donovan Benoit over his last six appearances has thrown 9.1 scoreless innings (opponents are 4 for 31 with 15 SO and 1 BB).

Jake Gozzo over his last four appearances has not allowed a run in 6.1 IP (1 H, 3 BB, 7 SO).

Braxton Roxby over his last three appearances has not allowed a run in 4.2 IP (1 H, 1 BB, 8 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, August 28 (2:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Sam Benschoter (0-1, 3.60) at Quad Cities RH Chandler Champlain (1-1, 7.40)

