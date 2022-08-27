Jobe Shines in 3-1 Win

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Pitcher Jackson Jobe dominated in his Midwest League debut as the West Michigan Whitecaps downed the South Bend Cubs 3-1 in front of the largest crowd of the season, 8,524 fans, Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Jobe, the Tigers No 1. overall prospect, allowed just one run through five innings with three strikeouts as Whitecaps pitching held South Bend to an 0-for-6 mark with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, Jace Jung blasted his first professional home run in the victory.

Jung opened the scoring with his first professional home run in the first inning, putting the 'Caps in front 1-0. South Bend responded in the fourth inning as Owen Caissie pounded an opposite-field homer, leveling the game at 1-1. The Whitecaps responded in the following inning with bases loaded and no one out, as Jake Holton roped an RBI single before a double-play and a line out ended the frame, 2-1. The 'Caps added insurance in the sixth, as Trei Cruz crossed the plate on a fielders choice ground out to increase the advantage to 3-1. The Whitecaps bullpen was lights out the rest of the way as Gabe Sequeira, RJ Petit, and Andrew Magno combined for four shutout innings with two strikeouts to slam the door and secure the victory for Jackson Jobe.

Jobe (1-0) gets his first victory while Andrew Magno collects his 11th save, going two innings with a strikeout to secure the win. Cubs starter Richard Gallardo (0-3) suffers his third loss, allowing two runs through four innings pitched. The Whitecaps improve to 63-56 and 32-21 in the second half, while the Cubs fall to 66-53 and 32-21 in the second half. The Whitecaps sit two games back of the Lake County Captains for first place in the Midwest League East second-half standings. The 8,524 fans in attendance are the most to patronize a Whitecaps game since 9,361 saw a 3-0 shutout victory on August 24, 2019, against the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

This six-game series between the Whitecaps and South Bend Cubs concludes from LMCU Ballpark with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 pm. Detroit Tigers Top-30 Prospect and pitcher Dylan Smith makes his Whitecaps debut against Daniel Palencia for South Bend. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm. Get your tickets for all 2022 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

