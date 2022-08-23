TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: August 23 at Great Lakes

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Sunday, August 21, 2022

Outfielder Wyatt Ulrich released

Effective Monday, August 22, 2022

Infielder/outfielder Olivier Basabe placed on Fort Wayne's Injured List

Effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Outfielder Joshua Mears (No. 16 Padres prospect) transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Outfielder Justin Farmer transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne (uniform: No. 28)

Infielder Charlis Aquino transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne (uniform: No. 7)

Infielder Josttin Diaz transferred from Arizona Complex League to High-A Fort Wayne (uniform: No. 17)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-29, 45-68) @ Great Lakes Loons (29-19, 69-45)

Tuesday, Aug. 23 (7:05 p.m.) | Dow Diamond | Midland, MI | Game 1 of 6 in Series | Road Game 55 of 66 | Game 115 of 132

LHP Bodi Rascon vs. RHP Robbie Peto

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST GAME: Due to a rainout Sunday (game called in bottom of 1st), the TinCaps last played Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Dayton Dragons. Fort Wayne climbed out of a 3-0 deficit in the eighth due to RBI extra-base hits from Carlos Luis and Agustín Ruiz, but a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch in the top of the 9th forced in Dayton's winning run.

WEATHER WOES: At home this year, the TinCaps have had 5 games postponed by rain, 1 suspended, 1 called early (8th inning), 1 delayed, and 1 canceled.

TRANSACTIONS: The Padres have transferred 23-year-old outfielder Justin Farmer and 20-year-old infielder Charlis Aquino to the TinCaps from Single-A Lake Elsinore, along with 20-year-old infielder Josttin Diaz from the Arizona Complex League... Joshua Mears has been transferred to Double-A San Antonio and outfielder Wyatt Ulrich was released.

SPUTTERING: The TinCaps have dropped 4 games in a row and 10 of their last 11... MLB.com and ESPN's latest farm system rankings slot the Padres at 28thout of 30.

ROSTER TURNOVER: The TinCaps are up to 27 position players and 31 pitchers this season, for 58 total. (Franchise record: 63 in 2016.)

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 4th in the Midwest League in games played (108), 5th in walks (62), and 8th in stolen bases (25).

CARLOS LUIS: Has reached safely in all 13 games he's played in. It's the 8th longest active on-base streak in the MWL.

AGUSTÍN RUIZ: Hit a solo home run and an RBI triple Thursday, which was fitting as he celebrated his 2-year anniversary with girlfriend, Andrea. He added a pair of doubles on Saturday night, with another RBI.

LITTLE LEAGUE DREAMS: Manager Brian Esposito played in the 1991 Little League World Series, representing Staten Island, New York. He was little league teammates with Jason Marquis, who went on to become an MLB All-Star pitcher. They reached the U.S. title game.

PATIENT: The TinCaps lead the MWL in walks drawn (4.5 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: The TinCaps lead the MWL in throwing runners out trying to steal (42 CS). Brandon Valenzuela leads the league with 27, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 12, and Adam Kerner has caught 3.

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 34-19 when scoring first (64% win rate) and 11-48 when they don't (18%)... Fort Wayne is 13-15 in 1-run games, 7-16 in 2-run games, and 1-3 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 208 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 53 this season. The list grew last Friday as Wynton Bernard was called up to the Rockies from Triple-A Albuquerque. Bernard, a 31-year-old outfielder, played for the TinCaps in 2013... The alumni list also features 5 players who were selected to this year's MLB All-Star Game: Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

