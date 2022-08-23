Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:30 PM EDT at Quad Cities)

Dragons GameDay

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 l Game # 112 (46)

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa

7:30 p.m. (EDT) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (16-29, 55-56) at Quad Cities River Bandits (20-28, 46-68)

RH Sam Benschoter (no record) vs. RH Adrian Alcantara (5-5, 4.97)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) in the first game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 4, Quad Cities 2 (all previous games played in Dayton).

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton at Fort Wayne, canceled, rain. Saturday: Dayton 4, Fort Wayne 3.

Last Series at Fort Wayne: Dragons 4, Fort Wayne 1. The Dragons averaged 5.0 runs/game, batting .228 with 7 HR, a 2.66 ERA, and three errors.

Streaks: The Dragons have won four straight games for the first time since June 2-7, when they won five straight.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons have posted a team ERA of 2.79 over their last 11 games to rank tied for first in the MWL. They have allowed three runs or less in seven of the 11 contests.

Dayton has hit 133 home runs, second highest total in franchise history. The club record is 144 in 2001 in a 139-game season. The Dragons are on a pace to hit 154 on the year (129-game season).

In 2022, 60 players have appeared in at least one game for the Dragons, a new club record. The previous record was 59, in 2021.

Jose Torres over his last 16 games is batting .361 (22 for 61) with three home runs and four doubles.

Steven Leyton over his last six games is batting .333 (7 for 21) with two home runs and three doubles.

Tyler Callihan in his last six games is batting .318 (7 for 22) with four doubles and a triple.

Mat Nelson over his last five games is batting .333 (7 for 21) with a home run and double.

Noelvi Marte has hit safely in four straight games, batting .385 (5 for 13) with a home run and two doubles.

Donovan Benoit over his last five appearances has thrown eight scoreless innings (opponents are 3 for 26 with 13 SO and 1 BB).

Jayvien Sandridge since arriving from Daytona has made six relief appearances, tossing 9.1 innings and allowing just one run.

Javi Rivera has made two starts since arriving from Daytona, allowing just one run on three hits in nine innings (2 BB, 13 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, August 24 (7:30 p.m.): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-2, 5.40) at Quad Cities LH Noah Cameron (2-0, 2.63)

Thursday, August 25 (7:30 p.m.): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (1-0, 1.00) at Quad Cities RH William Fleming (1-4, 5.59)

Friday, August 26 (7:30 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (4-3, 3.86) at Quad Cities LH Rylan Kaufman (1-6, 5.35)

Saturday, August 27 (7:30 p.m.): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-6, 5.03) at Quad Cities RH Beck Way (2-2, 3.48)

Sunday, August 28 (2:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Sam Benschoter at Quad Cities RH Chandler Champlain (1-1, 7.40)

