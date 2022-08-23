Lansing Edges Rattlers 4-3

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had their chances against the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. However, the Rattlers left the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning and dropped a 4-3 decision in game one of the six-game series.

The Lugnuts (46-69 overall, 22-27 second half) took the lead with a two-out rally in the top of the third. Wisconsin starting pitcher Carlos Rodríguez got the first two outs in the inning before giving up a single to Shane McGuire. Then, McGuire stole second. Denzel Clarke knocked in McGuire with a bloop single to center for the 1-0 lead.

Wisconsin (59-55, 23-26) loaded the bases in the bottom of the third with one out on a single by Jose Acosta, a ground rule double by Ethan Murray, and a hit batsman to Jace Peters. Wes Clarke delivered with a two-out, two-run single to center to put the Rattlers up 2-1. Clarke has 22 RBI with the bases loaded the season.

Lansing came back to take the lead in the top of the fifth inning. They loaded the bases with one out on two singles and a walk. Lazaro Armenteros singled to drive in two runs and the Lugnuts were up 3-2.

Brayan Buelvas added an insurance run for the Lugnuts in the top of the sixth inning. Cooper Bowman drew a lead-off walk. Then, Buelvas doubled to drive in Bowman for a two-run cushion.

The Timber Rattlers staged a rally with a little help from Lansing in the bottom of the ninth. Antonio Piñero struck out to start the inning but reached on a dropped third strike. Lansing reliever Jorge Juan got the first out of the inning. Clarke followed with a single and was replaced by pinch-runner Reidy Mercado. Juan would hit Darrien Miller with a pitch to load the bases and the crowd was rocking.

Joe Gray Jr was next and he blooped a single to center on a 3-2 pitch to score Piñero. Mercado was making sure the ball dropped for a hit and slipped a bit getting going after the ball dropped. He sprinted for third thinking there might be a play on him for a force out and dove headfirst into the bag.

However, centerfielder Denzel Clarke slipped and fell as he went to field the ball. Then, he let a poor throw go while he was seated on the outfield grass. Mercado never saw the series of miscues in the outfield and held on at third base.

Trayson Kubo, the Lansing closer took over for Juan and protected the slim lead with a strikeout and a popout to end the inning and quiet the crowd.

Murray drew a lead-off walk in the bottom of the ninth, but Kubo didn't let the fans or the Rattlers back into the game. He struck out the next three batters to close out the game for his ninth save of the season.

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson went 1-for-2 with a double and a hit batsman over three plate appearances in the first of his three scheduled rehabilitation assignments for the Timber Rattlers. Peterson left after playing defense in the top of the seventh inning as was planned.

Miller was hit by a pitch for the nineteenth time this season when he was plunked in the eighth inning. Only Clint Coulter (2014) and Brandon Macias (2012) have been hit by pitches more times in a season than Miller. Both Coulter and Macias were hit 21 times in their respective seasons.

Game two of the series is Wednesday afternoon. Stiven Cruz (0-1, 1.50) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Lansing has announced Christian Fernandez (0-1, 7.41) as their starting pitcher. Game time is 12:10pm.

R H E

LAN 001 021 000 - 4 10 0

WIS 002 000 010 - 3 6 2

Click here for Tuesday's Boxscore

WP: Angelo Infante (3-2)

LP: Karlos Morales (1-1)

SAVE: Trayson Kubo (9)

TIME: 2:56

ATTN: 4,650

