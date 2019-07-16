TinCaps Hosting Unofficial "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" Night on Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps, the Class A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, are hosting an unofficial "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" Night at Parkview Field on Thursday, July 18 when the team hosts the St. Louis Cardinals-affiliated Peoria Chiefs at 7:05 p.m.

Fans of the national radio show, which airs locally from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM (also the flagship home of TinCaps baseball), are encouraged to purchase their tickets at FortWayne5.com.

"Fort Wayne 5" is a reference to the grassroots movement of fans of the show from the area, led by Joe Caldwell. The inside-joke is that the show's producers doubted they had many fans in Fort Wayne because of how the show has received mixed reviews from its Indianapolis audience since it began airing there in April. The show has aired in Fort Wayne for several years, and it turns out there are far more than five fans here.

Joe, a school teacher in Fort Wayne, called into the show on July 2, just as another caller from Northeast Indiana was on the line. The show's producers (Mike Ryan Ruiz, Roy Bellamy, Billy "Guillermo" Gil, and Chris Cote) jokingly suggested Joe should organize a group outing for Le Batard Show fans in the area. Joe took them up on the challenge by working with the TinCaps and ESPN Fort Wayne to set up the event.

"The Sports Rush with Brett Rump" on ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM will air live from Parkview Field's North Gate Plaza on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. Gates to the ballpark will open for fans at 5:35 p.m. ESPN Fort Wayne will have a kiosk on the center-field concourse to distribute free t-shirts to Le Batard Show fans. The shirts say "Unofficial #FortWayne5" on the front and "#HoosiersForLeBatard" on the back.

Le Batard Show fans will take a group photo on the center-field concourse at 7:15 p.m. Prior to that, Joe will throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

The show has also provided the TinCaps with content for Parkview Field's video board to be shown during the game.

On Tuesday, Mike Ryan, the show's executive producer, along with Roy, Stugotz, and co-host Greg Cote, wore TinCaps jerseys and hats as the show was simulcast nationally on ESPNews.

During Tuesday's show, Dan said he and the crew had plans to fly to Fort Wayne to attend Thursday's game. However, the show's lawyers thwarted their efforts.

As excitement for Thursday night's game builds, City of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is expected to join "Fort Wayne's Morning News" on WOWO Radio on Wednesday morning at 7:10 a.m. with a special announcement.

The TinCaps return from a 10-day road trip to start a six-game homestand on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. against Peoria. Thursday's game is a Thirsty Thursday presented by Rudy's Shop, featuring $1 domestic draft beers and other drink specials. There will also be postgame fireworks. Click here for the complete Homestand Highlights presented by Lancia Homes.

