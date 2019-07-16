Bees Salvage Series with 3-1 Victory

Cole Duensing picked up his sixth win of the year Monday night. Newcomer Greg Veliz threw two no run, no hit innings and Austin Krzeminski closed it out for his third save, as the Bees beat Lake County 3-1 to end the long home stand at 6-3.

Alvaro Rubalcaba had 2 hits, including a leadoff double in the home fifth inning. He would score on a Spencer Griffin single through the hole at short. Griffin scored a run of his own on a Keinner Pina fielder's choice in the third.

Duensing went five innings. He threw 78 pitches, 45 for strikes. The lanky righty allowed 2 hits, three walks and one run. He struck out six.

Veliz, making his full season debut, looked solid. Krzeminski earned a save with no hit ball in the eighth and ninth.

The Bees have Tuesday off as they travel to Lansing to meet the Lugnuts for three, then to Midland, Michigan to play Great Lakes for another three.

