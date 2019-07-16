Pitbull Coming to South Bend August 16

July 16, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs announced today that the Pitbull concert cancelled earlier this summer has been rescheduled for Friday evening, August 16, at Four Winds Field.

"We're excited to announce this news," said Joe Hart, President of the South Bend Cubs. "Pitbull and Andrew Berlin have been working hard to put this together since the first concert was cancelled due to severe weather in Florida. Neither one of these two gentlemen were going to disappoint the fans."

"Nothing is more important to us than our fans," said Berlin, owner of the South Bend Cubs. "We were going to make this happen, whatever it took. And so was Pitbull. All of us have worked feverishly to coordinate the many details of rescheduling something like this so quickly."

Pitbull, who lives in Florida, was unable to fly to South Bend on the night of the original June 16 concert, due to severe weather. Berlin broke the disappointing news to fans that night onstage and promised he'd get the concert rescheduled as soon as possible.

"Now, on August 16, Pitbull is going to put on an awesome show for fans in this region," Berlin said. "I'm one of them. And I'm really looking forward to it."

"To thank our fans for their patience, we're giving complimentary tickets to South Bend Cubs home games when someone purchases a rescheduled Pitbull concert ticket," added Hart. "Every concert ticket purchased will receive one ballgame ticket good for any Monday through Thursday game during the month of August."

TICKET DETAILS

Tickets for the rescheduled concert went on sale this morning at 10 a.m. ET, and can be purchased at the South Bend Cubs Box Office; via www.pitbullsouthbend.com; or by calling 574-235-9988.

Fans who still have their original Pitbull tickets can exchange them at the Box Office for new tickets to the August 16 concert. There will be no fee or cost for exchanging tickets.

Ticket prices for the August 16 concert are the same as the original concert in June. Those prices are $79, $59 & $45.

Each ticket purchased for the rescheduled concert, will come with a complimentary ticket to a South Bend Cubs game. Complimentary tickets will be good for any Monday through Thursday evening ballgame at Four Winds Field during the month of August 2019.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.