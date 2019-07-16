Albee Weiss joins Kernels from Elizabethton

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that INF Albee Weiss has joined the Kernels from Elizabethton and OF Jacob Pearson has been promoted to Fort Myers. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

The Twins selected Weiss in the 23rd round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Cal State Northridge. He spent the 2018 season at Elizabethton where he hit .200 (24-120) in 30 games with 4 HR and 11 RBI. He played in two games for the Kernels this season back in May and is currently batting .260 (25-96) with 9 HR and 25 RBI in 23 games for Elizabethton this year.

Pearson played in 82 games for the Kernels this season, batting .220 (63-286) with 4 HR and 32 RBI. He was selected by the Twins in the 3rd round of the 2017 First Year Player Draft out of West Monroe (LA) HS.

Weiss is active and available when the Kernels resume play on Wednesday, July 17th against Lake County at 6:00 PM. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with five players currently on the injured list.

The Kernels have a day off today and begin a six-game Eastern Division road trip on Wednesday, July 17th with games at Lake County and Fort Wayne. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, July 24th to open a six-game homestand against Wisconsin and Clinton.

