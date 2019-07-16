Captains Cleveland Sports History Night Guest List Announced with Additions of Ricky Stanzi, Je'Rod Cherry and More

July 16, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release





EASTLAKE, OH - The Lake County Captains, the Class A-Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, are excited to announce that Lake Catholic alum, and former NFL quarterback, Ricky Stanzi along with Super Bowl Champion Je'Rod Cherry will be added to the guests already announced for Cleveland Sports History Night this Saturday, July 20. Last week the Captains announced former Cleveland Browns specialist, Josh Cribbs, former Cleveland Indians pitcher Julian Tavares and former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL running back Chris "Beanie" Wells. Also scheduled to appear are Olympic silver medalist and former Cleveland State Viking Siamak "Matt" Ghaffari and professional cornhole player Christine Papcke.

Ricky Stanzi played his high school football in Mentor at Lake Catholic High School. After his career with the Cougars he accepted an offer from the University of Iowa to play quarterback in college. While at Iowa, Stanzi had a 59.8 % completion rate while throwing for 7,377 yards along with 56 touchdowns. Stanzi was drafted in the 5th round by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2011 and was signed by Jacksonville in 2013.

Je'Rod Cherry is a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots. Cherry played in the NFL from 1996- 2004 with four different teams. Cherry was drafted by the New Orleans Saints and played for the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. Cherry is a radio host on ESPN 850 WKNR and also a game-day, pre-game host for the station's Cleveland Browns coverage.

Siamak "Matt" Ghaffari is a two-time Olympian and is best known for winning the silver medal in Greco-Roman Wrestling in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Ghaffari wrestled for the Cleveland State Vikings before going on to win six national Greco-Roman championships. Matt still resides in the Cleveland area and is a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Christine Papcke, is a professional cornhole player in the American Cornhole League and was ranked as the top female in the world in 2018. Papke won three women's 2018 nationals. Papcke resides in Seven Hills, OH and makes and produces cornhole bags.

Scott Longert, author of Bad Boys, Bad Times, will be in attendance. The book is a look back at the Cleveland Indians from the late 1930's to the start of World War II. It highlights the "Cry Babies" the 1940 team that tried to get manager Oscar Vitt fired in mid-season.

