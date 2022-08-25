TinCaps Games Information: August 25 at Great Lakes

August 25, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-30, 45-69) @ Great Lakes Loons (30-19, 70-45)

Thursday, Aug. 25 (6:05 p.m.) | Dow Diamond | Midland, MI | Games 2-3 of 6 in Series | Road Games 56-57 of 66 | Games 116-117 of 131

Game 1: RHP Efraín Contreras (No. 27 Padres Prospect) vs. RHP Carlos Duran (No. 19 Dodgers Prospect)

Game 2: RHP Ryan Bergert (No. 21 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Kendall Williams

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan) / Video: MiLB.TV

WEATHER WOES: This year the TinCaps have had 8 games postponed by rain, 2 delayed, 2 called early, 1 suspended, and 1 canceled.

MAKE-A-WISH: Last Friday, in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the TinCaps hosted Marshall, a 6-year-old from Fort Wayne who's been fighting Leukemia, a blood cancer. Wearing a customized team jersey, Marshall joined the team for batting practice, played catch with pitcher Efraín Contreras, brought out the team's lineup card to the umpires with manager Brian Esposito, joined the team's TV broadcast, and enjoyed that night's fireworks show with his parents and brother.

ROSTER TURNOVER: The TinCaps are up to 27 position players and 31 pitchers this season, for 58 total. (Franchise record: 63 in 2016.)

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 4th in the Midwest League in games played (109), 5th in walks (64), and 9th in stolen bases (25).

LUCAS DUNN: Made his TinCaps debut here on May 31 after a promotion from Single-A Lake Elsinore. Dunn hit 2 homers in his first 5 games here. He's hit 2 in 60 games since, with his last coming July 23 at Dayton.

CARLOS LUIS: Had reached base safely in each of his first 13 games as a TinCap until Tuesday.

AGUSTÍN RUIZ: Since Aug.14 (over 7 games), leads the team in slugging (.654) and RBIs (5) with 2 homers, 1 triple, and 3 doubles.

JUSTIN FARMER: Ranks 2nd in Minor League Baseball in walks (95), trailing only the Loons' Austin Gauthier (97). In the big leagues, the Padres' Juan Soto has 39 more walks than anyone else (108).

ANTHONY VILAR: Has batted safely in six straight games (excluding an appearance in which he did not register a PA). Over his last seven games Vilar is batting .421/.522/.526 (1.048 OPS) with two doubles.

LITTLE LEAGUE DREAMS: Manager Brian Esposito played in the 1991 Little League World Series, representing Staten Island, New York. He was little league teammates with Jason Marquis, who went on to become an MLB All-Star pitcher. They reached the U.S. title game.

PATIENT: The TinCaps lead the MWL in walks drawn (4.5 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in throwing runners out trying to steal (42 CS). Brandon Valenzuela leads the league with 27, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 12, and Adam Kerner has caught 3.

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 34-19 when scoring first (64% win rate) and 11-49 when they don't (18%)... Fort Wayne is 13-15 in 1-run games, 7-16 in 2-run games, and 1-3 in extra-innings.

