Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:30 EDT at Quad Cities)

August 25, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, August 25, 2022 l Game # 114 (48)

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa

7:30 p.m. (EDT) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (16-31, 55-58) at Quad Cities River Bandits (22-28, 48-68)

RH Javi Rivera (1-0, 1.00) vs. RH William Fleming (1-4, 5.59)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) in the third game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 4, Quad Cities 4. Current Series: Quad Cities 2, Dayton 0.

Last Game: Wednesday: Quad Cities 5, Dayton 3. The River Bandits scored four runs in the seventh inning to take a 5-0 lead and held off a Dayton comeback bid in the ninth. After trailing 5-0 to start the ninth, the Dragons scored three runs in the inning and had the tying run at first base when the game ended. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty was exceptional, allowing only one runner past first base in five scoreless innings while striking out seven and throwing just 55 pitches. Steven Leyton and Noelvi Marte each had two hits for Dayton.

Last Series at Fort Wayne: Dragons 4, Fort Wayne 1. The Dragons averaged 5.0 runs/game, batting .228 with 7 HR, a 2.66 ERA, and three errors.

Streaks: The Dragons have lost two straight games after winning the previous four. They are 12-29 since July 1, and 19-43 since starting the year 36-15.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons have posted a team ERA of 3.03 over their last 13 games to rank second in the MWL. They have allowed three runs or less in eight of the 13 contests.

Jose Torres over his last 18 games is batting .324 (22 for 68) with three home runs and four doubles.

Steven Leyton over his last seven games is batting .360 (9 for 25) with two home runs and three doubles.

Mat Nelson over his last seven games is batting .321 (9 for 28) with a home run and two doubles.

Donovan Benoit over his last six appearances has thrown 9.1 scoreless innings (opponents are 4 for 31 with 15 SO and 1 BB).

Chase Petty over his last three starts: 13.1 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 20 SO, 0.66 ERA, .146 opponent's batting average.

Javi Rivera has made two starts since arriving from Daytona, allowing just one run on three hits in nine innings (2 BB, 13 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, August 26 (7:30 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (4-3, 3.86) at Quad Cities LH Rylan Kaufman (1-6, 5.35)

Saturday, August 27 (7:30 p.m.): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-6, 5.03) at Quad Cities RH Beck Way (2-2, 3.48)

Sunday, August 28 (2:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Sam Benschoter (0-1, 3.60) at Quad Cities RH Chandler Champlain (1-1, 7.40)

