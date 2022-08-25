Cubs' Legend, Kerry Wood, Meet and Greet Included in South Bend Cubs' Last Homestand of the Regular Season

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their last homestand of the regular 2022 season. This final stretch of home games is key to the team's chance of competing in the playoffs.

Adding to the playoff push excitement is former Chicago Cubs legend Kerry Wood, who will make a special appearance on Wednesday, August 31, for a fan meet & greet and autograph signing session. A Nico Hoerner bobblehead giveaway is also scheduled for Wednesday's game and will be given to the first 1,000 fans through the gates.

Labor Day weekend celebrations kick off September 2 with Fantastic Friday Fireworks, followed by Spin to Win Saturday on September 3, and Fan Appreciation Night with post-game fireworks and in-game giveaways on Sunday, September 4!

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Tuesday, August 30, vs. Lansing Lugnuts, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Triple Play Tuesday: Purchase a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 24 oz. fountain soda for just $13 in advance. Ticket packages purchased on game day are $14.

Tail Wagging Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark and enjoy the game. Owners must sign a waiver prior to entry.

Wednesday, August 31, vs. Lansing Lugnuts, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

First 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Nico Hoerner bobblehead.

Kerry Wood Meet & Greet: Chicago Cubs legend Kerry Wood will make a special appearance and sign autographs for the general public for one hour. Limit one item per person. VIP Meet & Greet is sold out.

Thursday, September 1, vs. Lansing Lugnuts, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 domestic 16-ounce draft beer and regular 24-ounce fountain sodas all game long.

College Night: The South Bend Cubs welcome area colleges to the game and celebrate the 2022 graduates.

Friday, September 2, vs. Lansing Lugnuts, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks will begin immediately following the game.

Saturday, September 3, vs. Lansing Lugnuts, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky fans will have the opportunity to spin a prize wheel that will land on one of six amazing prizes, including a PS5, Xbox One, 50" TV, or iPad. Fans ages 18 and older are eligible to register and must be present at the game to win.

Los Cabritos Maldichos (COPA) Day: The South Bend Cubs will become "Los Cabritos Maldichos" as we honor and celebrate the tenacity of our local Latino and Hispanic communities.

Sunday, September 4, vs. Lansing Lugnuts, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Sunday FUNday: Fans can meet South Bend Cubs players during a pre-game autograph session from 5:15 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. and play catch on the field from 5:45 p.m. - 6:10 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Night: The South Bend Cubs celebrate the best fans in minor league baseball, complete with in-game giveaways and a few other surprises.

Post-Game Fireworks: Fireworks will begin immediately following the game.

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The Cubs Den Team Store and the 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

