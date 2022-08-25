Lugnuts Activate Butler and Fireballer Miller, Add 2022 Draftees

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

Add:

- Pitcher Mason Miller returned from rehab stint and reinstated from 60-day Injured List

- Pitchers TJ Czyz and Micah Dallas received from Arizona Complex League Athletics

- Outfielder/first baseman Lawrence Butler returned from rehab stint and reinstated from 7-day Injured List

Deactivate:

- Pitchers Joe DeMers and Daniel Martinez placed on Temporarily Inactive List

- Outfielder Denzel Clarke placed on Covid IL

- Pitcher Shohei Tomioka and outfielder Jonny Butler placed on Covid IL retroactive to August 24

The updated Lugnuts roster has 28 active players, six players on the Injured List, four players on the Covid IL and two on the Temporarily Inactive List.

Miller, 24, the Athletics' No. 22 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, has a fastball regularly clocked at 101-102 mph. Drafted in the third round in 2021 from Gardner-Webb, the Pittsburgh native made three appearances in the Arizona Complex League last season, striking out nine in six innings. He made one rehab appearance this year, fanning five batters in two dominant innings on August 23.

Czyz and Dallas are the first 2022 draft picks to reach the Lugnuts. Czyz, 21, was drafted in the 12th round from Cosumnes River CC, where he went 7-3 with a 2.96 ERA in 15 games, 13 starts, working 85 innings with just 62 hits allowed (and only two home runs) while walking 33 and striking out 117. In two appearances in the Arizona Complex League, he had five strikeouts in 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Dallas, 22, was selected in the eighth round from Texas A&M, where he went 7-3 with a 5.18 ERA in 18 games, 16 starts this past year, striking out 86 batters and walking 22 in 81 2/3 innings. He had spent the previous three seasons at Texas Tech.

Butler, 22, is Pipeline's No. 15 A's prospect and No. 3 first base prospect. After a cold start to the season with the Lugnuts, the Atlanta native was slashing .263/.351/.442 with 15 doubles, three triples, eight homers and 10 steals through 69 games when he dislocated his elbow during a successful steal of second base on July 4 vs. Great Lakes.

