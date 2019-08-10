TinCaps Game Notes: August 10 at South Bend (Game 116)

August 10, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (20-27, 53-62) @ South Bend Cubs (20-26, 48-68)

RHP Adrian Martinez vs. RHP Riley Thompson

Saturday, Aug. 10 - Four Winds Field (South Bend, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 116 / 138)

LISTEN: John Nolan, Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: MiLB.TV

HITTING THE ROAD HOT: The TinCaps start a six-game stint away from Parkview Field after a very successful seven-game homestand over the past week. The 'Caps won five of their seven games at home, taking three out of four games from the West Michigan Whitecaps and two out of three games against the Dayton Dragons.

HOOSIER STATE SHOWDOWN: Fort Wayne enters this weekend's series at South Bend five games back of the Cubs for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Division. South Bend and Bowling Green currently own the two playoff spots in the division for the second half of the regular season. The 'Caps and Cubs still have one more series together this season, a three-game set at Parkview Field later this month from the 28th to the 30th.

DWS, OBP: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton leads the MWL in OBP at .416. Williams-Sutton is currently on a 26-game on-base streak dating back to July 5, the longest on-base streak for any TinCap this season, and the longest active streak in the MWL... DWS has been hit by a MWL-high 27 pitches this season, including 4 times on July 22 vs. Cedar Rapids (that tied a MiLB record; it's never happened before in a MLB game). Dwanya was plunked two more times on Thursday night, adding to the Fort Wayne single-season HBP record that he now owns. The previous mark was 23, set by Jon Schaeffer in 1998... Williams-Sutton is also 7th in the MWL in BB% (14.8%)... His wRC+ of 138 ranks 1st among active players in the league.

TUCU'S TOUGH TO TOP: Infielder Tucupita Marcano is tied for the lowest K% in the MWL at 9.0% and the 3rd lowest Swinging Strike% (4.5%). The 19-year-old's 112 hits for the year ranks tied for 3rd. With 30 walks and 39 strikeouts, Marcano's 0.77 BB/K ratio ranks 6th.

A STRONG FINISH: The TinCaps bullpen has been light out the past three nights, allowing just one unearned run in a combined 11.2 innings of relief with 16 strikeouts.

KEEPING CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have issued the fewest walks in the MWL this season, averaging just 2.9 per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best ratio of strikeouts to walks (3.12). The 'Caps pitching staff had 64 strikeouts compared to 19 walks during their seven-game homestand.

MISCHIEF MANAGED: Outfielder Jawaun Harris ranks 3rd in the MWL in stolen bases with 29. For that matter, he's only been caught stealing 3 times, making him the only player in the league with 20+ SB and < 4 CS. Harris is also tied for 6th in the MWL in BB% (14.9%)... Since July 15, in 21 games, Harris has slashed .284/.379/.457 (.836 OPS) with 3 doubles, a triple, 3 homers, 15 RBIs, and 9 stolen bases.

LINE DRIVE LEE: Infielder Lee Solomon ranks 3rd in the MWL in line drive % at 21.4% on batted balls in play. Solomon went 2-for-4 on Thursday night with a home run and 3 RBIs, his seventh multi-RBI game of the season. The infielder also drove in the only TinCaps run on Friday night - he has eight RBIs in eight games during August. The Ohio native has hits in 10 of his last 14 games and is tied for the team lead with 21 doubles this season.

J-LO'S FEELING IT: Over his last 17 games (dating back to July 21), infielder Justin Lopez has slashed .328/.357/.478 (.835 OPS) with 4 doubles, 2 homers, and 10 RBIs... Lopez, 19, is 1 of only 4 teenagers in the MWL with 10+ home runs this season. The others are Peoria's Nolan Gorman, who was drafted by the Cardinals 19th overall in 2018 (he hit 10 before a mid-season promotion), Burlington's Kevin Maitan, who was rated as the No. 1 international free agent prospect in 2016, and Lansing's Gabriel Moreno, the No. 9 Blue Jays prospect.

