TinCaps Game Information: September 9 at Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (36-28, 68-62) @ Dayton Dragons (33-31, 66-64)

Saturday, Sept. 9 | 7:05 p.m. | Day Air Ballpark | Dayton, OH | Game 65 of 66, 131 of 132

LHP Austin Krob (No. 28 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Carson Rudd

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: After falling behind 1-0 in the first, the TinCaps erupted for 4 runs in the fourth and never looked back on their way to a 7-1 win. The victory also eliminated the Dragons from playoff contention.

PLAYOFF RACE: With 2 games left in the regular season, the TinCaps lead West Michigan (DET) by a half-game for 1st place in the Midwest League East Division 2nd-half standings... Great Lakes (LAD) won the 1st half... West Michigan is hosting Great Lakes this weekend... The TinCaps have a "magic number" of 2, meaning they could clinch tonight with a win, paired with a Whitecaps loss.

IF THEY GET IN: The TinCaps would host the Loons in the opener of a best-of-3 series at Parkview Field on Tuesday, Sept. 12 (6:35pm). Game 2 (Thursday the 14th) and, if necessary, 3 (Friday the 15th) would be in Midland, Michigan.. The best-of-3 MWL Championship Series versus the West is scheduled to begin Sunday the 17th. Fort Wayne would host Game 1 (5:05).

POSTSEASON PAST: Through the franchise's first 29 seasons, Fort Wayne has reached the Midwest League Playoffs 16 times: 1995, '97, '98, 2000, '03, '04, '05, '06, '09, '10, '11, '12, '13, '14, '15, and '17. The 'Caps won it all in '09, while finishing as runner-up in '12 and '17.

SEASON ACCOMPLISHMENTS: The TinCaps have achieved an overall winning record for the first time since 2015... The 'Caps have a winning record in a half for the first time since the second half of 2017... Fort Wayne has hit a franchise record 131 home runs, surpassing the club's previous high of 127 in 2017... From April 29-May 10, the TinCaps homered in a record 10 consecutive games (previous record streak was 8 games, which hadn't happened since 1998)... The 'Caps have matched a franchise record with 6 grand slams (last: 2006).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: 19 different players have homered for the 'Caps this season, led by Nathan Martorella and Graham Pauley with 16... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the 2nd fewest HR (86) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps averaged 5,313 fans per game this year across 64 openings, including 16 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance, its highest since 2019, ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 25 Double-A teams and 10 in Triple-A.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 7 of their last 9... They notched their first 5-game home winning streak since 2018 last week... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7, their first 6-game winning streak since 2018 as well... After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 57-40 since May 14... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 5th lowest ERA of 120 MiLB clubs (3.68).

TYLER ROBERTSON: Since debuting Aug. 22, leads the team in H, 3B and TB.

SAMMY ZAVALA: With Single-A Lake Elsinore, hit 14 homers, 22 doubles, and had 20 stolen bases. Since 2006, only 14 minor leaguers, as a teenager, have hit 15+ HR with 20+ 2B and 20+ SB. The list includes former TinCap Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017, along with the likes of Ronald Acuña Jr. (2017), Bryce Harper (2011), Christian Yelich (2011), and Andrew McCutcheon (2006). Only one of those prospects (Adael Amador, last year with Single-A Fresno - Rockies) also drew 80+ walks, like Zavala... Ranks 10th in all of MiLB in walks (94).

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: Since July 25 (40 G), slashing .261 / .345 / .471 (.816 OPS) with 10 doubles, 1 triple, 7 HR, 26 RBIs, and 5 SB... 4 HR in last 10 G... 4-game hitting streak.

LUCAS DUNN: 9th in the MWL in games played (tonight is game 118)... This season has started 44 games at 2B, 5 at 3B, 16 in LF, 1 in CF, 44 in RF, and 4 as the DH.

KERVIN PICHARDO: Since July 21 (32 G), slashing .343 / .436 / .515 (.951 OPS) with 5 doubles, 4 homers, 19 RBIs, and 5 stolen bases... 4-game hitting streak... has reached base and scored a run in 7 consecutive games (longest run-scoring streak on team this year).

