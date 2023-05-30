TinCaps Game Information: May 30 vs. South Bend Cubs

Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-26) vs. South Bend Cubs (23-22)

Tuesday, May 30 | 6:35 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 11 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Manuel Espinoza

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: TinCaps right fielder Joshua Mears drove in a run for the seventh straight game, but Fort Wayne dropped the series finale, 2-1, against Lansing on Sunday afternoon.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 5 of 7 games and 9 of their last 13... Last week, the 'Caps secured their first 4-game winning streak of the season... They've won back-to-back series and 3 of their last 4 sets.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their -2 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 22-23 record (3 games better than their actual mark)... In 1-run games, the 'Caps are 3-7.

BULLPEN TURNAROUND: Through the first 30 games of the year (10-20 record), the TinCaps bullpen had a collective 4.65 ERA, ranking 10th out of 12 in the Midwest League. Since May 12, over their last 15 games (9-6), they have a 3.06 ERA (2nd)... Over the last 4 games, the bullpen has thrown 16 1/3 consecutive scoreless frames. Individually, Bobby Milacki has gone 7 consecutive appearances (17 innings) without allowing an earned run (just 1 unearned), while Ethan Routzahn has gone 3 straight scoreless (7 innings).

JAIRO IRIARTE: For MWL pitchers who've worked at least 30 innings this year, ranks 4th in K/9 (12.3) and K% (32%).

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect (highest ranked in MWL)... In 18 games in May, slashing .303 / .316 / .434 (.750 OPS)... 8thlowest K% (13.5%).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: 14-game on-base streak ended Saturday... In MWL, ranks 10th in HR (5), RBIs (23), and R (25).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In MWL, ranks 3rd in games (44), 2nd in HR (7) and RBIs (32), 4th in SLG (.484), 6th in OPS (.868) and wRC+ (150), and 7th in R (27) and BB (27).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: For MWL catchers with at least 80 plate appearances, has the 2nd highest wRC+ (146).

CARLOS LUIS: 7-game hitting streak ended Friday... Over last 12 games since May 11, slashing .298 / .340 / .447 (.787 OPS)... In MWL, 11th in BB/K (0.8) & lowest K% (16%).

JAKOB MARSEE: Along with Peoria's Nathan Church, 1 of only 2 players in the Midwest League to appear in every game so far this season... had an 18-game on-base streak earlier this month... In MWL, ranks 2nd in runs (35), 4th in walks (35; 18% BB%), and 5th in stolen bases (14)... 7th best BB/K (0.92)

JUSTIN FARMER: 5-game hitting streak ended Friday... Over last 8 games since May 20, slashing .286 / .323 / .429 (.752 OPS).

JOSHUA MEARS: 8-game on-base streak... 7 games in a row with an RBI - first TinCap to accomplish this since Dustin Peterson (2014)... In 2011, Luis Domoromo drove in a run in 9 consecutive games.

