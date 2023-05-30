Nancy's Back in Town

BELOIT - Nancy's back!

The longtime organist of the Chicago White Sox, Nancy Faust, will once again be performing at ABC Supply Stadium this season.

After Nancy delighted fans with nine innings of her signature sound last summer, the Sky Carp were thrilled when Nancy accepted the team's invitation to return and provide a full-game encore.

Saturday, June 3 as the Sky Carp take on the Great Lakes Loons, Nancy will have her organ set up on the third-base side of the concourse, just as she did last year. Fans can sit back and listen as Nancy takes over the sound system for the duration of the game.

Nancy was with the White Sox from 1970 to 2010, spanning a pair of ballparks, ownership changes and even the team's only World Series title since 1906.

In addition to her duties with the White Sox, Nancy also served as the main organist for the Chicago Blackhawks from 1984-1989, and the Chicago Bulls from 1975-1984.

Nancy performed at Blue Wahoos Stadium earlier this month, and the Sky Carp can't wait to welcome her back this weekend!

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

