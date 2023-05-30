Dayton Dragons GameDay, Game Notes, and Stat Pack for Tuesday (7:05 PM Game)

Tuesday, May 30, 2023lGame # 46

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (26-19) at Dayton Dragons (22-23)

LH Carlos Peña (0-3, 2.97) vs. RH Hunter Parks (2-2, 2.84)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the first game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 2, South Bend 1. Hayden Jones had three doubles and two RBI while four Dayton pitchers combined to allow just five hits as the Dragons earned their fifth straight win. Wendell Marrero scored both Dayton runs with a single and triple. Jones became the first Dayton player to collect three extra base hits in a game since JV Martinez in July of 2022.

Last Series (May 23-28): The Dragons went 5-1 at South Bend. Dayton team stats in the series: .215 batting average; 3.2 runs/game; 4 home runs; 0 stolen bases; 1.36 ERA; 6 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won a season-high five consecutive games. All five were close, low-scoring games in which the winning team (Dayton) scored four runs or less. Dayton pitchers allowed two runs or less in four of the five wins (and three runs in the other game).

During this five-game winning streak, Dragons pitchers have allowed a total of eight runs on 26 hits, with a team ERA of 1.20.

The Dragons allowed just 11 runs in the six-game series at South Bend, the fewest they have allowed in a full series since they surrendered nine runs in a six-game set at Fort Wayne, April 26-May 1, 2022.

The Dragons are 14-10 in May after going 8-13 in April. They have assured a winning record for the month.

In the month of May, Dragons pitchers have a 3.02 ERA to rank first in the MWL. Opponents are batting .202 against the Dragons in May, also the best mark in the league, and Dragons pitchers have issued the fewest walks in the league in May (71 in 24 games).

Player Notes

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar will be a strong contender for Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May (he will not pitch again in May). He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings (allowing one unearned run), just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41. For the year, he leads the MWL in ERA (1.60) and opponent batting average (.147).

Jose Acuña is third in the MWL in ERA (2.41). Aguiar and Acuña rank first and second in WHIP and Opponent's Batting Average.

Other Dragons starting pitchers have also posted excellent ERAs on the year. Hunter Parks (2.84) would rank tied for seventh in the league but falls short of the minimum innings to qualify. Chase Petty has an ERA of 0.75 in just 12 innings (three starts). Thomas Farr (3.46) ranks 12th in the MWL in ERA.

Michael Trautwein over his last 18 games is batting .318 (17 for 54) with two home runs, three doubles, one triple, and 7 RBI. He is 10th in the MWL in slugging percentage at .451.

Austin Callahan leads the MWL in doubles with 15 and ranks third in extra base hits with 18. Over his last 11 games is batting .302 with six doubles and one triple.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, May 31 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Garrett Burhenn (2-2, 3.48) at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-0, 0.75)

Thursday, June 1 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Troy Melton (0-0, 5.40) at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-3, 4.41)

Friday, June 2 (7:10 pm): West Michigan LH Jack O'Loughlin (3-3, 2.17) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (2-0, 1.60) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, June 3 (7:10 pm): West Michigan RH Wilkel Hernandez (1-3, 4.26) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (3-0, 2.41) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, June 4 (1:10 pm): West Michigan TBA at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 3.46) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

