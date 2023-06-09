TinCaps Game Information: June 9 at Quad Cities River Bandits

June 9, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (25-29) @ Quad Cities River Bandits (27-27)

Friday, June 9 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Modern Woodmen Park | Davenport, IA

LHP Bodi Rascon vs. RHP Chandler Champlain (No. 25 Royals prospect)

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: Left fielder Justin Farmer highlighted a 10-hit attack with 3 hits and 2 RBIs, leading the TinCaps to their 4th straight win, 9-5, over Quad Cities.

WINNING STREAK: The TinCaps are on a 4-game winning streak, which matches their longest of the season (May 24-27 vs. Lansing). The last time the 'Caps won 5 in a row was Aug. 1-5, 2019 (against Great Lakes and West Michigan)... Moreover, the TinCaps are 11-5 over their last 16 games and 2-0-1 over their past 3 series... On the road, Fort Wayne has won 5 in a row, the club's longest road winning streak since August 2017, when the TinCaps still had Fernando Tatis Jr. (That year's team went on to the Midwest League Championship Series, where it fell to the River Bandits.)

WHAT'S AT STAKE: The TinCaps haven't won 6 consecutive road games since August 2010. That year's team included budding big league All-Star Miles Mikolas (as a reliever).

STREAKS: Justin Farmer, Brandon Valenzuela, Nathan Martorella, and Lucas Dunn are all on 5-game hitting streaks... Martorella and Farmer are also on 9-game on-base streaks... Juan Zabala is on an 8-game on-base streak... Keegan Collett has gone 5 consecutive relief appearances without allowing a run.

HAWKEYE HOMECOMING: Manager Jonny Mathews is from Centerville, Iowa, about 3 hours southwest of here. He's a former Hawkeyes grad assistant and also played and coached at Indian Hills. Wednesday's winning pitcher, Adam Mazur, was the 2022 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year at Iowa.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 5th lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.34).

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +13 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 28-26 record (3 games better than their actual mark)... In games decided by 1 or 2 runs, the 'Caps are 6-15.

JAKOB MARSEE: Along with Peoria's Nathan Church, 1 of only 2 players in the MWL to appear in every game so far this year... had an 18-game on-base streak in May... In MWL, ranks 1st in runs (41), 2nd in walks (40; 17% BB%), and 5th in SB (18)... 7th best BB/K (0.87).

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect (highest ranked in MWL)... had a 6-game hitting streak snapped Saturday... Last week, went 9-for-25 (.360)... Since May 5, 6th in the MWL in average (.315)... For the season, 7th lowest K% (13%).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: 14-game on-base streak in May... 12 doubles are 6th most in the MWL.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In MWL, ranks 2nd in HR (9) and RBIs (39), 3rd in games (53) and 2B (13), 4th in R (34), 5th in SLG (.497), 6th in BB (34, 15% BB%) and OPS (.882), 7th in H (52)... 7th in wRC+ (152)... 7th in wOBA (.404), 6th in BB/K (0.89), 5th in ISO (.222). For context, Fernando Tatis Jr.'s OPS was .910 in 2017. Best in TinCaps era: Jason Hagerty (.917 in 2010).

BACK AGAIN: The TinCaps last played in Davenport May 7-9, 2018. The following 8 players appeared in that series for the TinCaps and have since reached the big leagues: pitcher Mason Thompson, infielder Gabriel Arias, catcher Luis Campusano, outfielder Jack Suwinski, then-infielder Esteury Ruiz, pitcher MacKenzie Gore, pitcher Tom Cosgrove, and pitcher Adrián Martinez. Current manager Jonny Mathews was the hitting coach.

5 MILLION FANS COUNTDOWN: The TinCaps project to welcome their 5,000,000th fan to Parkview Field next week on Thursday, June 15 vs. the Dayton Dragons.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,461 fans per game so far this year across 29 openings, including 3 sellouts. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 2nd in the Midwest League to Dayton, and 3rd overall out of 30 High-A clubs (Greenville, South Atlantic League, is 2nd). Parkview Field is also out-drawing 18 Double-A ballparks and 6 in Triple-A.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.