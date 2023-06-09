Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM Start)

Friday, June 9, 2023lGame # 55

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Cedar Rapids Kernels (30-24) at Dayton Dragons (28-26)

RH Marco Raya (0-0, 2.61) vs. RH Julian Aguiar (2-0, 2.03)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Cedar Rapids 6, Dayton 0. Three Cedar Rapids pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout. The Kernels hit three home runs in the game, scoring two runs in the first inning and then building their lead with two more in the sixth to jump ahead 4-0. Meanwhile, the Dragons struggled with men in scoring position, going 0 for 9 in the game. Edwin Arroyo had a double to extend his hitting streak to eight straight games.

Team Notes

The Dragons had a five-game winning streak snapped last night. They are 11-3 over their last 14 games. Over those 14 games, Dragons pitchers have a team ERA of 2.21, best in the league by 0.59 over the second ranked staff. The Dragons have averaged 4.2 runs per game during the 14 games (59 runs scored).

The Dragons are 21-13 (.618) since April 30, the second best record in the MWL (12 teams) during that time frame.

The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 2.91, best in all Minor League Baseball (120 teams). Their full season ERA of 3.43 now ranks second in the Midwest League.

Player Notes

Edwin Arroyo has an eight-game hitting streak, going 15 for 31 (.484) with two home runs, one triple, and three doubles while raising his batting average from .182 to .235. In the three games played in the current series, Arroyo has a single, double, triple, and home run.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar has been named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings (allowing one unearned run), just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41. For the year, he leads the MWL in ERA (2.03) and opponent batting average (.154).

Other Dragons starting pitchers have also posted excellent ERAs on the year. Chase Petty has an ERA of 0.45 in just 20 innings (five starts). Jose Acuña (2.40), Thomas Farr (3.20), and Hunter Parks (3.28) also have strong ERAs. The other starter, Javi Rivera, stands at 4.01 but has posted a 3.29 ERA beginning with his third appearance of the year on April 20.

Justice Thompson over his last 14 games is batting .333 with two home runs, seven extra base hits, and 10 RBI.

Several Dragons relievers have had several consecutive strong outings: Jake Gozzo over his last 5 G: 1-0, 4 Sv, 7.1 IP, 0 R, 9 SO...Myles Gayman over his last 6 G: 3-0, 12.2 IP, 1 R...Braxton Roxby over his last 8 G: 2 Sv, 12.1 IP, 1 R...Owen Holt over his last 3 G: 7 IP, 1 R...John Murphy since joining the Dragons: 5 G, 2-0, 9.2 IP, 1 R.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, June 10 (7:10 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Zebby Matthews (0-0, 1.50) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (3-0, 2.40)

Sunday, June 11 (1:10 pm): Cedar Rapids TBA at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-2, 3.20)

The Dragons sellout streak is active, currently at 1,468 consecutive sold-out dates over the past 23 years and is a testament to the Dayton area community. To keep the sellout streak alive, Dragons fans are encouraged to attend games this summer at Day Air Ballpark.

