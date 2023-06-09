Late Offensive Explosion Leads Chiefs to Win 8-3 Friday

Peoria, IL- Once again, the Chiefs had their late-inning magic as five runs in the seventh inning led Peoria to an 8-3 victory over the Beloit Sky Carp Friday at Dozer Park.

Peoria trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the seventh inning. After a pair of singles from Jeremy Rivas and Osvalfo Tovalin, Thomas Francisco stepped in with runners at second and third. Francisco blooped a single into right field to give the Chiefs a 4-3 lead they would not relinquish. Peoria then loaded the bases as Francisco Hernandez singled and Darlin Moquete walked. After a Victor Scott SAC fly made it 5-3, Nathan Church drove in two runs with a double to make it 7-3.

Church now has four RBIs on the week and is batting .470 in the series. Tovalin extended his hitting streak to 10 games, the longest by any Chief this year.

The five-run seventh put Trent Baker on the winning side of the ledger for Peoria. The right-hander completed seven innings for the second time this season.

The loss went to Alex Williams, who went 6.1 innings, allowing five runs on six hits, walking one and striking out three.

Before the Chiefs broke through in the seventh, Peoria scored its first two runs on solo home runs. The first one came from Aaron McKeithan who hit his team-leading fourth home run of the year in the first.

Beloit tied the game at one in the top of the second. Yiddi Cappe reached on an error and eventually scored on a Joe Mack ground out.

In the fourth, Jimmy Crooks launched one over the right-center field fence to make it a 2-1 game. Crooks has now homered in back-to-back games.

The Chiefs one-run lead held until the seventh when Beloit hit two solo home runs to take the lead. Josh Zamora tied the game with one out. After a flyout, Osiris Johnson put Beloit out in front 3-2.

Baker gave up three runs, two of them earned over his seven innings of work. The right-hander allowed four hits, walking just one and punching out five. Williams departed after surrendering the lead. Yeuris Jimenez was charged with a run as he got the final two outs of the bottom of the seventh.

Peoria capped the scoring in the bottom of the eighth against Franklin Sanchez. A walk and an error put two runners on for Hernandez, who grounded out, scoring Tovalin to make it 8-3.

Alfredo Ruiz got the final six outs out of the bullpen for Peoria. The left-hander tossed two scoreless innings striking out three.

Peoria has won two in a row and four of its last five. They are now 26-29 as Beloit drops to 24-30. The Chiefs have an opportunity to clinch the series victory tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

