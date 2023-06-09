Late Rally Pushes Chiefs Past Sky Carp

PEORIA - The Peoria Chiefs rallied from a 3-2 deficit with five runs in the seventh inning on their way to an 8-3 win Friday night.

Trailing 1-0 in the second inning, the Sky Carp tied the game on a Joe Mack grounder that plated Yiddi Cappe.

After the Chiefs took the lead in the fourth inning, Beloit rallied for a pair of runs in the seventh to take a 3-2 lead. Josh Zamora homered for the second time in as many games, and later Osiris Johnson tagged his first round-tripper of the season to give Beloit the advantage.

That's when the Chiefs rallied for the five-spot and took control of the game. Alex Williams bore most of the damage, allowing six earned runs in 5 1-3 frames to drop to 1-2 on the season. Zamora led the Carp's eight-hit attack with a pair of hits.

The Sky Carp and Chiefs will meet again Saturday night at 6:35 in game five of their six-game series. The team will be back home Tuesday, June 13 to face the Quad Cities River Bandits.

* NOTES: Prior to the game, the Sky Carp announced that the Marlins have promoted center fielder Dalvy Rosario to AA Pensacola, while Ynmanol Marinez has rejoined the team from the Blue Wahoos.

