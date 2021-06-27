TinCaps Game Information: June 27 at South Bend

June 27, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-24) @ South Bend Cubs (19-26)

Sunday, June 27 (DH: Game 1 12:05 p.m.) | Four Winds Field | South Bend, Ind. | Games 5 & 6 of 6 in Series | Road Games 23 & 24 of 60 | Games 46 & 47 of 120

Game 1 (Resumption): RHP Edwuin Bencomo (3.18 ERA) vs. RHP Tanner Jesson-Dalton (9.35 ERA)

Game 2: RHP Matt Waldron (3.59 ERA) vs. RHP Brad Depperman (4.87 ERA)

TV: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST NIGHT: The game didn't get too far. In the middle of the 3rd inning, rain washed out the game. The suspended game will pick up today with the Cubs hitting in the bottom of the inning, tied 1-1. 30 minutes after the conclusion of the 9-inning game started on Saturday, a 7-inning game will follow to round out the series.

BENCOMO ON THE BUMP: When Saturday's game resumes, Edwuin Bencomo will be making his 1st relief appearance since June 8th. In his 7 relief appearances on the year, Bencomo has gone at least 2.0 IP in each. In Bencomo's first 14. IP of the year, he allowed just 1 ER, struck out 21, and walked just 2.

WOAH, WALDRON: The projected starter for the series finale, Matt Waldron, will still do so. In Waldron's first start of the week on Tuesday, he threw 92 pitches (most in a game this year). In all, Waldron is 9th in HAC in ERA (3.59), top-10 in Ks (49), 2nd in IP (47.2), 3rd in BB/9 (1.13), 2nd in K/BB (8.17), 2nd in BB% (3.1%), and 1st in LD% (11.2%).

A WIN (IN GAME 1) WOULD: Be Fort Wayne's 5th in its last 6 games... Give the TinCaps a series victory for the first time since their opening series of the season against West Michigan. Since then, the TinCaps have split 4 and lost 2.

HOW ABOUT HOMZA: Here's where Jonny Homza ranks among HAC leaders... 5th wRC+ (144), 6th Doubles (11), 7th OBP (.396), 7th Extra-Base Hits (18), 7th Runs (33). Homza made his 7th start at third base last night. He's also started 27 games at catcher, 2 at first base, 2 as the designated hitter, 1 at shortstop, and once came off the bench to play right field.

RUN, REY, RUN: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 9th in the HAC in stolen bases (14). Last night he hit the 11th home run of his MiLB career, in his 324th game. Ilarraza homered 4 times as a TinCap in 2017 and after a homerless 2018 campaign, had 6 with Short-Season Tri-City in 2019.

MELLY ON FIRE: Infielder Kelvin Melan has reached base in 7 consecutive games. During the stretch, he's 11-for-25 (.407) with 2 homers and a league-leading 12 RBIs.

RUIZ IN RANKINGS: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 4th in the HAC in RBIs (33) and 5th in home runs (9).

DOUBLES LEADER: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the HAC in doubles with 17. As a team, the TinCaps lead the league with 90 (2.00 per game).

WALK & RUN: In the HAC, center fielder Jawuan Harris has the 6th highest BB% (16%). He's also top 10 in stolen bases with 13. He's the only player in the league with 7+ stolen bases without being caught.

PATIENT APPROACH: Despite having the 3rd youngest lineup in the league by average age, the TinCaps also rank 3rd in walks drawn (averaging 4 per game). So far in this series, Fort Wayne has drawn 32 walks, and been hit by 6 pitches, while recording 24 hits.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: The TinCaps are slashing .253 / .360 / .396 (.756 OPS) in 23 games at Parkview Field. That's the best home OBP in the HAC. But on the road, Fort Wayne is slashing .203 / .315 / .318 (.633 OPS). That's the lowest away AVG and SLG. The 'Caps are 12-11 at home, but 9-13 on the road.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.