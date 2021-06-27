Bullock Goes the Distance to Beat Peoria in Game One

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Justin Bullock did something no Wisconsin Timber Rattlers pitcher has done in almost four years and he got plenty of offensive support in a 6-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Sunday afternoon in game one of a doubleheader. The right-hander out of North Carolina tossed a complete game to earn his third win of the season.

Brady Whalen started the scoring in game one for the Chiefs with a lead-off home run to open the top of the second inning. Whalen has hit six of his nine home runs this season against the Timber Rattlers. Bullock retired the next nine batters in a row.

Wisconsin responded with a two-out rally in the bottom of the second. Chad McClanahan drew a walk and Nick Kahle singled to get McClanahan to third and extend the inning. Yeison Coca lined a single to left to score McClanahan with the tying run.

The Timber Rattlers took the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Garrett Mitchell reached on an infield single with one out. He stole second and wound up at third on the same play after the ball got away from the catcher. Thomas Dillard, the Rattlers leader in RBI, added another to his total with a single to right to score Mitchell for the 2-1 lead.

Korry Howell padded the Wisconsin lead with a long, two-run home run to center in the bottom of the fourth inning. The homer was Howell's eighth of the season.

Leandro Cedeno cut into the lead in the top of the fourth. Chandler Redmond started the inning with a single. Cedeno followed with a double to left to drive in Redmond. That left the Chiefs with a runner at second with no outs. Bullock stranded Cedeno at second by retiring the next three batters and carried that over to set down the Chiefs in order in the top of the sixth.

Wisconsin added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. LG Castillo drove in a pair of runs with a two-out single for the 6-2 advantage.

Bullock went back out for the top of the seventh inning and allowed a single to Whalen to start the inning. He retired the next hitter and closed out the complete game by getting Cedeno to ground into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play. Bullock used just 76 pitches, walked none, and struck out two in the game. He was 2-0 in two starts against the Chiefs in this series.

This was the first seven-inning complete game by a Wisconsin Timber Rattlers pitcher since July 27, 2017. Carlos Herrera shutout the Burlington Bees at Community Field in a 2-0 win over seven innings in the second game of a doubleheader on that day.

R H E

PEO 010 010 0 - 2 5 0

WIS 011 202 x - 6 11 0

HOME RUNS:

PEO:

Brady Whalen (9th, 0 on in 2nd inning off Justin Bullock, 0 out)

WIS:

Korry Howell (8th, 1 on in 4th inning off Nick Trogrlic-Iverson, 2 out)

WP: Justin Bullock (6-1)

LP: Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (2-2)

TIME: 2:00

