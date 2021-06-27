Torres, Castillo Lead Chiefs to Doubleheader Split

(Game 1)

Appleton, Wis. -- After last night's game between the Peoria Chiefs and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers was suspended due to inclement weather, the two teams resumed play in the bottom of the second inning at 4:07 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Wisconsin opened the scoring within minutes of the first pitch on a sacrifice fly to center field. Peoria would answer back in the top of the third inning after Moises Castillo hit a two-run homer for his third of the season and second in three days. The home run put the Chiefs ahead 2-1.

Wisconsin took advantage of runners on the corners and one out in the bottom of the fifth as a single to left field tied the game at two apiece. They would take the lead an inning later on a single to left field with two runners on and one out. One at-bat later, a three-run homer off the bat of Hayden Cantrelle made it a 6-2 ballgame. The Timber Rattlers would add three more insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh.

(Game 2)

After two scoreless innings, Peoria struck first in the third inning. Two hit by pitches and a Chandler Redmond walk loaded the bases for Tyler Reichenborn. He followed with yet another walk to bring in the Chiefs first run. Zade Richardson drew the third straight walk to make the score 2-0.

Wisconsin responded with a three-run inning on the back of an RBI single and a two-run homer. The Chiefs tied the game in the fourth inning off a bases-loaded walk from Redmond.

The stalemate would continue into the bottom of the seventh inning. But a two-out rally in the top of the seventh put Peoria ahead. A Chandler Redmond single and Francisco Hernandez walk put runners in scoring position for Matt Chamberlain. Chamberlain followed with an RBI single to give Peoria a 4-3 lead. In the next at-bat, Jhon Torres smacked a three-run homer to extend the Chiefs lead to 7-3.

Peoria fended off a challenge from Wisconsin in the bottom of the seventh inning. A single to left field cut the lead to 7-4 with the bases loaded and two outs. With the go-ahead run at the plate for the Timber Rattlers, Cory Thompson forced a groundout to second base to secure a Chiefs win.

Peoria and Wisconsin will continue the series tomorrow night. Nick Trogrlic-Iverson is scheduled to take the mound for the Chiefs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

