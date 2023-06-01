TinCaps Game Information: June 1 vs. South Bend Cubs

Fort Wayne TinCaps (20-27) vs. South Bend Cubs (24-23)

Thursday, June 1 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Adam Mazur (No. 6 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Connor Noland

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: TinCaps C Juan Zabala blasted a three-run homer, SS Jackson Merrill legged out an inside-the-park home run, and Fort Wayne beat South Bend, 5-2, on an 80+ degree Wednesday night at Parkview Field.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 6 of 9 games and 10 of their last 15... Last week, the 'Caps secured their first 4-game winning streak of the season... They've won back-to-back series and 3 of their last 4 sets... They went 15-11 in May.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their -3 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 23-24 record (3 games better than their actual mark)... In 1-run games, the 'Caps are 3-7.

RAZORBACKS REUNION: TinCaps athletic trainer Lauren Gotschall was a grad student at the University of Arkansas in 2020, working with their baseball team. The Razorbacks' roster then included South Bend starting pitcher Connor Noland, along with catcher Casey Opitz and outfielder Christian Franklin.

LIMITING THE LONGBALL: RHP Adam Mazur is one of only 11 pitchers in the MWL who've tossed 20+ IP that haven't allowed a HR (last night's starter Jared Kollar is another). Mazur's 1.80 ERA is 10th lowest among those with 20+ IP. He's also issued the 8th fewest walks, just 5 free passes in 25 IP.

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect (highest ranked in MWL)... In 20 games in May, slashed .329 / .341 / .482 (.823 OPS)... 8thlowest K% (14%).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: 14-game on-base streak ended Saturday... 11 doubles are tied for 8th most in the MWL.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In MWL, ranks 3rd in games (46), 2nd in RBIs (34), 3rd in HR (7), 4th in SLG (.491), 5th in wRC+ (153) and OPS (.883), 6th in BB (30) & 7th in R (28).

LUCAS DUNN: Hitting .253 in 24 home games compared to .115 in 19 road games.

JAKOB MARSEE: Along with Peoria's Nathan Church, 1 of only 2 players in the Midwest League to appear in every game so far this season... had an 18-game on-base streak in May... In MWL, ranks 2nd in runs (37), 4th in walks (36; 18% BB%), and 5th in stolen bases (15)... 8th best BB/K (0.9).

JUSTIN FARMER: 5-game hitting streak ended Friday... Over last 10 games since May 20, slashing .278 / .300 / .389 (.689 OPS).

KERVÍN PICHARDO: Was acquired from the Padres in 2022 in a trade with the Phillies for big league reliever James Norwood, who pitched for South Bend in 2015 and '16.

JOSHUA MEARS: 9-game on-base and 8-game RBI streaks ended Wednesday... With runners in scoring position, slashing .370 / .419 / .704 (1.123 OPS).

AROUND THE SYSTEM: At the age of 16, the Padres' top catching prospect, Ethan Salas, made his full-season debut with the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm on Tuesday night. Over his first 2 games, he's 4-for-5 with a double and 3 walks.

