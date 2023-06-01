Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 Game)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: West Michigan 6, Dayton 3. The Whitecaps erupted for six runs in the top of the ninth inning to erase a 1-0 deficit and snap the Dragons six-game winning streak. Dayton's Edwin Arroyo was 3 for 4 with a double to lead a seven-hit Dayton attack. Austin Hendrick was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Justice Thompson had a triple and RBI. Dayton starter Chase Petty fired four scoreless innings, striking out eight. Dayton

Current Series (May 30-June 4 vs. West Michigan): The Dragons are 1-1 in the set. Dayton team stats in the series: .172 batting average; 3.5 runs/game; 2 home runs; 1 stolen base; 2.00 ERA; 2 errors. On the year, the Dragons are 4-4 vs. West Michigan.

In the Standings: The Dragons are tied for third place in the East Division, nine games behind Great Lakes with 19 to play in the first half.

Team Notes

The Dragons had a season-high six game winning streak snapped last night. All six wins were close, low-scoring games in which the winning team (Dayton) scored four runs or less. Dayton pitchers allowed two runs or less in five of the six wins (and three runs in the other game).

During the six-game winning streak, Dragons pitchers allowed a total of 10 runs (8 earned) with a team ERA of 1.33. The combined opposing batting average during the six games was .169 (31 for 183).

The Dragons allowed just 11 runs in the six-game series at South Bend (May 23-28), the fewest they have allowed in a full series since they surrendered nine runs in a six-game set at Fort Wayne, April 26-May 1, 2022.

The Dragons went 15-11 in May after going 8-13 in April.

In May, Dragons pitchers have the best WHIP (Walks + Hits per inning) in all Minor League Baseball (120 teams) (1.07).

In May, Dragons pitchers had a 2.94 ERA to rank first in the MWL (third in Minor League Baseball). Opponents hit .204 against the Dragons in May, also the best mark in the league (fourth best in MiLB), and Dragons pitchers issued the fewest walks in the league in May with 77 in 26 games (tied for second fewest in MiLB).

Player Notes

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar will be a strong contender for both MWL and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings (allowing one unearned run), just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41. For the year, he leads the MWL in ERA (1.60) and opponent batting average (.147).

Other Dragons starting pitchers have also posted excellent ERAs on the year. Chase Petty has an ERA of 0.56 in just 16 innings (four starts). Jose Acuña (2.41), Hunter Parks (3.24) and Thomas Farr (3.46) also have strong ERAs.

Austin Callahan leads the MWL in doubles with 15 and ranks tied for eighth in extra base hits with 18.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, June 2 (7:10 pm): West Michigan RH Williander Moreno (3-0, 3.38) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (2-0, 1.60) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, June 3 (7:10 pm): West Michigan RH Wilkel Hernandez (1-3, 4.26) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (3-0, 2.41) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, June 4 (1:10 pm): West Michigan TBA at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 3.46) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

