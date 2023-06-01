Captains' Pitching Allows 11 Runs as River Bandits Even Series

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the second of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (23-24) defeated the Quad Cities River Bandits (25-22) by a final score of 11-7 on Wednesday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. The loss marks Lake County's fifth defeat in their last six games.

In a game that featured just one inning in which both teams were scoreless, Quad Cities began the scoring with a pair of RBI singles from second baseman Javier Vaz and center fielder Gavin Cross in the top of the first inning, taking a 2-0 lead.

But Lake County would respond in the bottom of the second inning. After three consecutive walks loaded the bases, second baseman Nate Furman recorded his first career High-A RBI, grounding into a force out from which first baseman Will Bartlett scored on a throwing error. Then, in the following at-bat, shortstop Yordys Valdes hit a two-run single, giving the Captains a 3-2 advantage. Lake County, however, would not score again until the sixth inning.

The River Bandits would then tie the game at 3-3 in the following half-inning with a solo home run from third baseman Cayden Wallace. This was the first home run allowed by Captains starting pitcher Reid Johnston since May 10th.

Following a pair of consecutive walks in the top of the fourth inning, the right-hander would be removed from the game. Johnston pitched just 3.1 innings, his fewest since April 26th, allowing season-highs of 4 hits (tied) and 5 earned runs (tied), along with a career-high 5 walks, while throwing a season-low one strikeout in 89 pitches.

In the first pitch of the ensuing at-bat, Lake County reliever Juan Zapata allowed a three-run home run to Quad Cities second baseman Javier Vaz, which gave the River Bandits a 6-3 lead. Zapata also allowed one walk and threw one strikeout in 1.2 innings of relief.

After a scoreless fifth inning from both sides, the Captains would add a run in the home half of the sixth inning, as Will Bartlett hit an RBI ground-rule double to make the score 6-4.

In the top of the seventh inning, Lake County pitcher Trenton Denholm allowed two runs courtesy of a two-out, two-run double from Quad Cities second baseman Herard Gonzalez. Denholm would pitch 3.2 innings of relief, allowing 3 hits, a season-high 4 runs (2 earned) and one walk, while throwing 4 strikeouts. The right-hander would eventually surrender a two-run home run to Gavin Cross in the top of the ninth inning, Denholm's first home run allowed since April 20th, which made it a 10-6 game.

Lake County would tally two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning with a two-out, two-run home run from catcher Joe Donovan, his second home run of the season. This also ended Donovan's four-game hitless streak.

In the ninth inning, a walk and wild pitch from Captains reliever Tyler Thornton eventually led to an RBI single from Herard Gonzalez, which gave Quad Cities an 11-6 advantage. Then, Lake County added the final run of the game, as Jake Fox's first career High-A triple set up an RBI single from outfielder Justin Boyd, his first career High-A RBI.

