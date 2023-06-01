Speed Kills the Rattlers in 3-2 Loss

June 1, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Victor Scott II had three stolen bases on Thursday night for the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The key steal for the Midwest League leader in steals happened in the top of the eighth inning to set up the go-ahead run for the Chiefs, who beat the Timber Rattlers 3-2.

Osvaldo Tovalin, the Timber Rattlers nemesis this season, tripled to open the top of the second inning. Jimmy Crooks singled with one out to score Tovalin. Thomas Francisco followed with another triple and the Chiefs (22-26) had a 2-0 lead as Crooks crossed the plate.

Tovalin has twelve of his sixteen extra-base hits against Wisconsin pitching this season.

Wisconsin (16-31) came back with a run in the bottom of the second inning. Alex Hall doubled with one out. Eric Brown Jr singled to right to score Hall with two outs to cut the Peoria lead in half.

The Timber Rattlers tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Eduardo García doubled with two outs to get into scoring position. Je'Von Ward hit a low line drive that shortstop Jeremy Rivas couldn't handle. The ball trickled into the outfield and García raced home to even the score.

Terence Doston singled and took second on an error to start the Wisconsin half of the seventh inning, but he was left stranded at third when the frame ended. That would be costly.

Scott, the Midwest League leader in stolen bases, drew a lead-off walk against Luis Amaya to start the top of the eighth inning. He was bunted over to second before stealing third base, his 35th of the season. Nathan Church hit a slow, high hopper over the mound to score Scott with the go-ahead run.

The walk was as costly as it was unusual for Amaya, he had face 38 consecutive batters without issuing a walk over four appearances since May 16.

Joe Gray Jr, who had two singles earlier in the game, walked with one out in the bottom of the eighth, but was left standing on second base when the inning ended. Wisconsin went down in order in the bottom of the ninth and their brief, two-game winning streak came to an end.

Game four of the series is Friday evening. Stiven Cruz (1-4, 6.23) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Ian Bedell (2-1, 1.44) is set to start for the Chiefs. Game time is 6:40pm.

The Timber Rattlers are declaring Friday as the Kickoff to Summer. There will be Circus Punch (Malibu, orange juice, and fruit punch) and other drink specials to go along with the scheduled Supper Club Friday special of Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price during the game for fans of the legal drinking age courtesy of 101.1 WIXX. For the kids there will be face painters, balloon artists, Non-Alcoholic Red Nose Punch, and more fun surprises.

If you are one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game, you will receive a poster of Eric Brown Jr courtesy of Blue Print Service Company. This is poster #1 in a series of four that will be given away this season.

Friday is also the debut of postgame Fireworks. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, the broadcast on AM1280, WNAM starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:20pm. Fans can listen on the radio, on the First Pitch app, or at this link. The internet video feed is available to subscribers of Bally Live, too.

R H E

PEO 020 000 010 - 3 5 2

WIS 010 001 000 - 2 9 0

Click here for the boxscore

WP: Bryan Pope (2-1)

LP: Luis Amaya (0-2)

TIME: 2:27

ATTN: 3,142

