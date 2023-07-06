TinCaps Game Information: July 6 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

July 6, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-3, 40-37) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (5-6, 37-39)

Thursday, July 6 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Adam Mazur (No. 6 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Carlos Peña

TV: MyNetwork 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: Fort Wayne mounted a 6-run rally with 2 outs in the bottom of the 7th inning, lifting the TinCaps over the Whitecaps, 6-1, on a humid night at Parkview Field.

FIRST PLACE: At 8-3, the TinCaps lead the Midwest League East Division second-half standings.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 4 in a row, 7 of their last 9 and are 5-0-2 in their last 7 series... Since falling to 10-22, the TinCaps are 30-15 since May 14... The TinCaps are 3 games above .500 for the first time since entering April 30 last year at 11-8.

THE LAST TIME: The TinCaps won 5 consecutive games was August of 2019.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +42 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 43-34 record (3 games better than their actual mark)... Fort Wayne is 14-19 in games decided by 1 or 2 runs this season.

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in home runs with 71. They're on pace to hit 122 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 129 homers... The 'Caps homered 23 times in 12 games at Lake County this year. Fort Wayne has 23 homers in 38 home games... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (39) out of 60 High-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 5th lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.32). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.73 ERA, 2nd highest.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,772 fans per game so far this year across 36 openings, including 6 sellouts (season-high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 4th out of 60 High-A and Single-A clubs, and is greater than 19 Double-A teams and 5 in Triple-A.

ADAM MAZUR: Among MWL pitchers with at least 40 IP... 2nd in ERA (2.08), 3rd in WHIP (1.00)... 4th in BB% (4%, 9 BB in 52 IP) and K/BB (4.67)... has thrown 66% of his pitches for strikes, which would rank in top 20 in MLB.

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's highest-ranked prospect in the MWL (No. 11 on Top 100 list)... Selected for the MLB All-Star Futures Game... Since May 5, over 48 games, 3rd in the MWL in average (.309)... For year, ranks 2nd in R (49), 3rd in H (76), 6th in TB (122), 6th lowest K% (13%), 9th in HR (10) and 10th in AVG (.276).

JAKOB MARSEE: Turned 22 years old last week... Only player in the MWL to appear in all 77 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (62), 2nd in walks (59; 18% BB%) and SB (28) and 3rd in OBP (.395)... 2nd best BB/K (1.0) and 4th lowest SwStr% (6%).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks 2nd in G (76) and R (49), 3rd in HR (12) and TB (123), 4th in BB (48; 15% BB%), RBIs (52), 5th in OPS (.827) and wRC+ (137), 6th in BB/K (0.8), 7th in H (72), 8th in XBH (27) and SLG (.456) and 9th in OBP (.371).

MORE ON MARTORELLA: He's on pace to hit 21 home runs in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for home runs in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current .827 OPS would rank 6thhighest in franchise history for a season. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker in 2009, followed by Jason Hagerty (2010, .917), Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017, .910), Rymer Liriano (2011, .882), and Will Venable (2006, .865)... Over the last 2 seasons at the High-A level, the highest OPS posted by a Fort Wayne player was Agustín Ruiz in 2021 (.809).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 3rd in RBIs (53), 4th in TB (123), 6th in H (74), G (72) and HR (11) and 9th in XBH (27).

STREAKS: Carlos Luis is on a 5-game hitting streak (8-for-19 with a double and an RBI)... Lucas Dunn has hit safely in 4 games in a row (8-for-12 with a double, a triple, a homer, 2 stolen bases, and 4 RBIs).

NEW GUYS: Albert Fabian was leading the Single-A Cal League with 58 RBIs and 31 XBH... 2nd in 2B (18), 4th in HR (12) and 6th in SLG (.504)... Graham Pauley ranked 2nd in OBP (.422) and 3B (5), 3rd in H (71) and R (50), 6th in BB (40), 8th in TB (107), 9th in OPS (.887) and 10th in AVG (.309).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.