TinCaps Flex Muscles Early, Win 5th Straight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - TinCaps center fielder Jakob Marsee (No. 22 Padres prospect) launched a three-run homer in the second inning and starting pitcher Adam Mazur (No. 6 Padres prospect) spun six quality innings, sending first-place Fort Wayne to its fifth consecutive win, 5-2, over the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) on a beautiful Thursday evening at Parkview Field. The five-game streak is the longest for the TinCaps since August 1-5, 2019.

Fort Wayne's offense came to life early, collecting eight hits through the first three innings. A two-out RBI single by left fielder Nathan Martorella (No. 23 Padres prospect) scored third baseman Marcos Castañon following one of his two doubles of the night to take the lead, 1-0.

Marsee's homer capped a second frame where the TinCaps had three hits, including singles from catcher Colton Bender and shortstop Jackson Merrill (No. 1 Padres prospect), who each finished with two hits in the contest. Fort Wayne led 4-0 after two innings. Bender added an opposite-field solo homer in the bottom of the third.

West Michigan got a run back in the fourth with a two-out double from shortstop Izaac Pacheco (No. 12 Tigers prospect). The Whitecaps also scored on a throwing error in the fifth, but they were shut down over the final four innings, tallying only one hit past the fifth.

The TinCaps used only two pitchers in the game. Mazur's six strong frames were backed up out of the bullpen by Ethan Routzahn, who tossed three perfect innings to record a nine-out save.

Mazur lowered his season ERA to 2.02, which is the second lowest in the Midwest League among pitchers who've thrown at least 45 innings this season.

Thursday's game lasted just 1 hour and 53 minutes, marking the shortest nine-inning game Fort Wayne has played since the pitch timer was introduced last season.

Next Game: Friday, July 7 vs. West Michigan (7:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Ryan Bergert (No. 24 Padres prospect)

Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Garrett Burhenn

Watch: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

