TinCaps Game Information: July 28 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

July 28, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (16-11, 48-45) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (12-15, 44-48)

Friday, July 28 | 6:35 p.m. | LMCU Ballpark | Comstock Park, MI | Game 28 of 66, 94 of 132

LHP Austin Krob vs. RHP Williander Moreno

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: Graham Pauley smashed a go-ahead, 3-run HR with 2 outs in the top of the 9th inning to lift the TinCaps to a win in the first game of a doubleheader, 7-4, but West Michigan won the second game, 6-1.

FIRST PLACE: At 16-11, the TinCaps lead the Midwest League East Division second-half standings, a game ahead of Dayton (CIN). The regular season ends Sunday, Sept. 10.

HOT CAPS: Prior to the All-Star Break, the TinCaps were 6-0-2 in their last 8 series... Since a 10-22 start, Fort Wayne is 38-23 since May 14... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7 -- the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

EVEN BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +32 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 50-43 record (2 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in home runs with 89. They're on pace to hit 126 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 134 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (49) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 2nd lowest ERA in the MWL (3.26). Their relievers have the 2nd highest bullpen ERA (4.91)... West Michigan has the 3rd highest bullpen ERA (4.61).

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,114 fans per game so far this year across 46 openings, including 9 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July, the 17th largest crowd in Parkview Field's history). Last week, Parkview Field welcomed 40,438 fans through the gates during a 6-game homestand, which turned out to be the best-attended homestand this decade. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 23 Double-A teams and 7 in Triple-A.

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in the MWL to appear in all 93 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (72) and walks (71; 18% BB%), 2nd in SB (33) and 5th in OBP(.392)... 2nd best BB/K (1.0) and 4th lowest SwStr% (6%)... 11th in wRC+ (127)... has a walk in 4 straight games.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: Leads the MWL in RBIs (65), HR (15) and TB (148), while ranking 2nd in G (92), R (57) and H (91), 3rd in wRC+ (143) and OPS (.864), 4th in BB (60; 15% BB%), BB/K (0.9) and SLG (.480), and 8th in OBP (.380)... On pace to hit 21 homers in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for HR a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current OPS would rank 6th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker (2009), followed by Jason Hagerty ('10, .917), Fernando Tatis Jr. ('17, .910), Rymer Liriano ('11, .882) and Will Venable ('06, .865).

GRAHAM PAULEY: Hit 4 HR in 62 G with Single-A Lake Elsinore. Has 7 HR in 23 G here.

STREAKS: Nathan Martorella has reached base in 13 consecutive games (8 straight with a hit)... Graham Pauley has reached in 10 in a row... Kervín Pichardo 7, and Albert Fabian 6.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 216 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 57 so far this year (the record in a single season is 58 in 2021). The list is headlined by All-Stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), Trea Turner (2014), and David Bednar (2016-17)... Left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf (2022) made his big league debut Saturday in Detroit against the Tigers.

ON DECK: Next week at Parkview Field, the TinCaps will host Princess Night, with fireworks, on Tuesday. There'll be more fireworks Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Thursday-Sunday is also the debut of the team's Hoosier State Tenderloins alternate identity. For those games, the center-field concourse will feature festival fun, like a a dunk tank, axe-throwing, a hammer strike, face-painters, stilt-walkers, and more.

