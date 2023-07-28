Captains Turn Three Double Plays, Planchart Ties Career-High of Three Hits in 5-2 Win

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the third of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (13-14, 44-48) defeated the Beloit Sky Carp (14-13, 41-51) by a final score of 5-2 on Thursday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This marks Lake County's second win in their last three games, and 21st come-from-behind victory of the season.

Lake County's defense turned three double plays in the contest, all of which ended half-innings for Beloit's hitting. In the top of the 4th inning, with one out and runners on 1st and 2nd base, the Sky Carp's Joe Mack hit a ground ball to Yordys Valdes, who turned a 4-6-3 double play with Milan Tolentino, Cleveland's No. 19 prospect according to MLB.com. After being on the 7-day injured list since July 4th, Valdes also finished 2-for-2 at the plate with his first triple of the season and a run scored in his first game played since June 25th.

Then, in the top of the 7th inning, a pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases for Beloit with one out. However, the Sky Carp's Zach Zubia grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, which Milan Tolentino turned with defensive substitute Nate Furman. In the following frame, an infield single put a runner on 1st base for Beloit with one out. Joe Mack then grounded into his second 4-6-3 double play of the game, which was also turned by Furman and Tolentino.

Offensively, Victor Planchart had a season-high 3 hits, tying his Minor League career-high. After hitting a groundout to end the 2nd inning, the 22-year-old hit a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the 4th inning to give Lake County a 2-1 lead. This was their first lead of the game, which they would not relinquish. Planchart would later hit another single and a double in his final two at-bats, respectively.

In the bottom of the 3rd inning, Jake Fox, Cleveland's No. 8 prospect according to MLB.com, hit a two-out infield single to extend his hitting streak to 7 games. In the ensuing at-bat, Milan Tolentino hit a game-tying RBI single, extending his hitting streak to 7 games as well.

Joe Donovan then led off the home half of the 5th frame with a solo home run, his 5th home run of the season, to put the Captains ahead 3-1. This marked Donovan's second straight game with a solo home run. After Tolentino doubled and eventually scored on a throwing error in the same inning, Junior Sanquintin added an RBI double in the bottom of the 6th inning to make it a 5-1 game.

Rodney Boone (6-3) earned a win for his fourth consecutive start, tying his season-high of 6 innings pitched, allowing 5 hits, 2 earned runs, and 2 walks, and throwing 5 strikeouts. In the top of the 1st inning, the left-hander allowed a solo home run, his first home run allowed since July 5th.

In relief, Alaska Abney pitched 2 scoreless innings, allowing 3 hits and one walk, while throwing one strikeout. Tyler Thornton finally entered the game in the 9th inning with his 11th save opportunity of the season. He struck out the side in order for his 10th save of the year.

