Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Great Lakes)

Friday, July 28, 2023lGame # 28 (94)

Dow Diamondl Midland, Mich. l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (15-12, 48-45) at Great Lakes Loons (14-13, 59-33)

RH Hunter Parks (2-4, 3.79) vs. RH Hyun-il Choi (2-2, 2.03)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 4, Great Lakes 3. Austin Callahan hit a two-run home run and Jay Allen II added a solo shot while Dragons pitchers limited the Loons to just three hits in the Dragons sixth straight win. The Loons stranded runners at first and second in the bottom of the ninth. Ruben Ibarra and Austin Hendrick both had two hits for Dayton. The Dragons overcame a 1 for 14 night with men in scoring position.

Current Series (July 25-30 at Great Lakes): Dayton is 3-0 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .220 batting average; 5.7 runs/game; 4 home runs; 5 stolen bases; 3.33 ERA; 1 error.

Season Series with Great Lakes: Dayton is 7-8, winning the last five after losing eight of the first 10 against the Loons.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won six straight games, matching their season high for consecutive victories (May 24-30). The six wins (with final score): Friday, July 21 (6-2): Held Wisconsin to four hits after Rattlers had averaged 16 in previous three games. Saturday (3-0): Four-hit shutout. Sunday (6-5): Trailed 5-4 with two outs, bases empty in ninth before Hayden Jones homered to tie, Edwin Arroyo delivered walk-off RBI single. Tuesday (3-2): Trailed 2-0 with bases empty in ninth before Ruben Ibarra delivered three-run homer for lead. Wednesday (10-5): Eight-run seventh inning. Thursday (4-3): Hit two home runs and held Great Lakes to three hits.

Dragons pitchers have allowed just 25 hits in the six wins, an average of 4.2 per game.

The Dragons are in second place, one game behind Fort Wayne. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half division title).

The Dragons won back-to-back games Sunday and Tuesday despite trailing with two outs and the bases empty in the ninth inning. The Dragons hit home runs to tie or take the lead in the ninth in Sunday's 6-5 win over Wisconsin and Tuesday's 3-2 win at Great Lakes.

Ruben Ibarra's three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning Tuesday, while trailing 2-0, was the first of its kind in many years for the Dragons. While records on ninth inning comebacks only go back to 2008, there is no record of the Dragons ever, while trailing, hitting a ninth inning home run to take the lead on the road, and then holding on to win, prior to Tuesday night.

Player Notes

Edwin Arroyo in his last 12 games is hitting .357 with eight walks and eight stolen bases. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 46 games and is batting .301 with four home runs, 16 stolen bases, and an .856 OPS.

Austin Callahan over his last 26 games (100 at-bats) is batting .310 with 11 doubles, one triple, two home runs, and 17 RBI to raise his average from .238 to .260. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Jose Acuña has a 2.97 ERA that ranks second in the MWL. He is tied for first in wins (7) and first in opponent's average (.187).

Starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.74 in 41.1 innings (11 starts). He missed the first month of the season.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 5 G: 9.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 14 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, July 29 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.74) at Great Lakes LH Jason Wrobleski (4-4, 3.22)

Sunday, July 30 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (3-4, 5.54) at Great Lakes RH Kendall Williams (1-1, 1.69)

