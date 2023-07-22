TinCaps Game Information: July 22 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-9, 45-43) vs. Lake County Captains (10-12, 41-46)

Saturday, July 22 | 6:35 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 23 of 66, 89 of 132

RHP Victor Lizarraga (No. 7 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Ethan Hankins ("piggyback": LHP Parker Messick)

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: Parkview Field hosted its 8th sellout crowd of the season on Friday, but on '90s Night, with the TinCaps wearing throwback Fort Wayne Wizards jerseys and hats, the team lost to Lake County, 9-0, in front of 7,390 fans.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 216 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 57 so far this year (the record in a single season is 58 in 2021). The list is headlined by All-Stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), Trea Turner (2014), and David Bednar (2016-17)... Outfielder Taylor Kohlwey (2016) was called up by the Padres on Tuesday and left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf is making his big league debut tonight in Detroit against the Tigers. Wolf pitched in 23 games (22 starts) for the TinCaps just last year.

FIRST PLACE: At 13-9, the TinCaps are tied for first in the Midwest League East Division second-half standings with Great Lakes (LAD), but since the Loons won the first half, they've already clinched a playoff spot. West Michigan (DET) and Dayton (CIN) are 3 games back. The regular season ends Sunday, Sept. 10.

HOT CAPS: Prior to last weekend, were 6-0-2 in their last 8 series... Since falling to 10-22, the TinCaps are 35-20 since May 14... The TinCaps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7... It was the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +30 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 47-41 record (2 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in home runs with 85. They're on pace to hit 128 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 136 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (45) out of 30 High-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 2nd lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.28). Their relievers have a 4.98 ERA, 2nd highest... Lake County has the worst bullpen ERA (5.09).

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,026 fans per game so far this year across 44 openings, including 8 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July, the 17th largest crowd in Parkview Field's history). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 4th out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 22 Double-A teams and 6 in Triple-A.

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in the MWL to appear in all 88 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (71) and 2nd in walks (67; 18% BB%), OBP (.403) and SB (33)... 2nd best BB/K (0.99) and 3rd lowest SwStr% (6%)... 6th in wRC+ (135)... had a 10-game on-base streak end Thursday... hitting .325 since June 9 (4th in MWL).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: Leads the MWL in RBIs (64) and tied for the most home runs (14), while ranking 2nd in G (87), R (54) and TB (146), 4th in BB (56; 14% BB%), H (85), wRC+ (139) and OPS (.850), 6th in SLG (.471), and 8th in BB/K (0.8) and OBP (.379)... On pace to hit 21 homers in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for HR a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current OPS would rank 6th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker (2009), followed by Jason Hagerty ('10, .917), Fernando Tatis Jr. ('17, .910), Rymer Liriano ('11, .882) and Will Venable ('06, .865).

LUCAS DUNN: Since June 9, slashing .322 / .420 / .500 (.920 OPS). In the MWL in that span, that ranks 5th / 5th / 13th / 8th.

GRAHAM PAULEY: Hit 4 HR in 62 G with Single-A Lake Elsinore. Now has 6 HR in 18 G here... Had homered in 3 consecutive games from Sunday-Wednesday. The franchise record for consecutive games with a HR is 5 (Nick Hundley - 2006). The last to homer in 4 in a row was Jonathan Peña - 2016 and Sam Carter - 2007.

SCOUTING REPORT: The Captains have the youngest lineup in the league this year (average age: 21.5; league average is 22.3). Lake County ranks last in SLG (.346). They're 3rd in walks drawn. Captains pitchers have the 2nd highest ERA (4.88) and are tied for the highest BB/9 (4.7). They've allowed 98 HR, which is 26 more than anyone else... The TinCaps hit 23 HR in 12 G @ LC... Defensively, they have the worst fielding percentage... The TinCaps hit Hankins hard on May 6, scoring 3 runs on 3 hits and 2 walks over 1 1/3 innings (36 pitches).

