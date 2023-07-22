Dayton Shuts Out Wisconsin

July 22, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







DAYTON, OH - The Dayton Dragons held the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to four hits in a 3-0 shutout on Saturday night at Day Air Ballpark. Three Dayton hurlers combined to strike out seven with no walks to hand the Rattlers their second straight loss.

Brandon Woodruff made the start for the Timber Rattlers on a rehabilitation assignment from the Milwaukee Brewers. Woodruff, in his first game action since April 7, was sharp. He allowed two hits, walked none, and struck out four over three scoreless innings. Woodruff needed just 32 pitches (27 strikes) in his three innings of work.

Dayton (11-12 second half, 44-45 overall) took the lead two batters into the fourth inning. Edwin Arroyo tripled to start the inning against Wisconsin reliever Edwin Jimenez. Austin Callahan followed with a double to center and the Dragons were up 1-0.

Arroyo tripled to start the bottom of the sixth inning, too. Callahan drove in Dayton's second run with a sacrifice fly to left.

The Dragons added to their lead in the bottom of the seventh. Raul Ibarra walked with one out. Jack Rogers doubled off the wall in right and Ibarra ran through a stop sign at third base only to be thrown out at the plate by about 20 feet. Justice Thompson followed with a single to left and Rogers tried to score on the play. The throw to the plate beat Rogers but was a little offline. Rogers slid to the infield side of the plate and avoided the tag for an insurance run.

Wisconsin (12-11, 38-49) was shutout for just the third time this season. This was the first time they have been shutout since May 16. The Rattlers had just three at bats with a runner in scoring position. Two of those at bats came after Darrien Miller doubled with one out in the second inning, but he was left stranded when the inning ended.

Ernesto Martínez went 2-for-3 and was hit by a pitch to reach base three times in the game. He has at least one hit in 21 of his last 22 games played.

The series finale is Sunday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark. Wisconsin can still win the series and come one from their nine-game road trip with a winning record with a win tomorrow. The Dragons will need their third straight win to get a split in the series.

The Rattlers have not announced their scheduled starting pitcher for Sunday. Carson Rudd (3-4, 5.80) is set to start for the Dragons. Game time is 12:10pm CDT. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 11:50am. Fans can listen on the radio, on the First Pitch app, or at this link. The internet video feed is available to subscribers of Bally Live, too.

R H E

WIS 000 000 000 - 0 4 0

DAY 000 101 10x - 3 9 0

Click here for the boxscore

WP: Jayvien Sandridge (4-3)

LP: Edwin Jimenez (2-3)

SV: Myles Gayman (1)

TIME: 1:57

ATTN: 8,717

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.