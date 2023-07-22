Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:10 PM Start)

July 22, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, July 22, 2023lGame # 23 (89)

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:10 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26)lRadio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (12-10, 38-48) at Dayton Dragons (10-12, 43-45)

RH Brandon Woodruff (MLB Rehab) vs. RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.93)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 6, Wisconsin 2. Hayden Jones hit a home run and drove in two runs and Austin Hendrick also belted a home run. Four Dayton pitchers combined to allow just four hits as the Dragons snapped a four-game losing streak. Jones, Jay Allen II, and Ruben Ibarra each had two hits for Dayton.

Current Series (July 18-23 vs. Wisconsin): Dayton is 1-3 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .262 batting average; 5.2 runs/game; 5 home runs; 10 stolen bases; 7.25 ERA; 3 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are tied for third place, three games behind Fort Wayne. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half division title).

Player Notes

Austin Callahan over his last 22 games is batting .318 with nine doubles, one triple, one home run, and 11 RBI to raise his average from .238 to .260. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Tyler Callihan over his last 17 games is batting .316 with one home run.

Austin Hendrick in the current series with Wisconsin is 5 for 14 (.357) with two home runs, a double, and 6 RBI.

Cade Hunter hit two home runs in his second game with the Dragons on Wednesday. In his three games with Dayton, he has gone 4 for 10 (.400) with two homers, a double, and four RBI.

Jose Acuña has a 2.97 ERA that ranks third in the MWL (former Dragon Julian Aguiar still ranks first).

Starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.93 in 37.1 innings (10 starts). He missed the first month of the season.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 4 G: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 10 SO.

The Dragons roster is headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop who is currently ranked as the Reds #2 prospect by MLB.com. Arroyo, age 19, is the youngest position player in the MWL among players with at least 100 AB. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty is currently ranked as the Reds #5 prospect by MLB.com. Petty, age 20, is the third youngest pitcher in the MWL with at least 20 innings. Other Dragons players currently ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects by MLB.com include outfielder Jay Allen II (#8 prospect), outfielder Austin Hendrick (#17 prospect), and second baseman Tyler Callihan (#26 prospect).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, July 23 (1:10 pm): Wisconsin RH Edwin Jimenez (2-2, 5.04) at Dayton RH Carson Rudd (3-4, 5.60) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.