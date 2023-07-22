Three Dayton Pitchers Combine on 4-Hit Shutout in 3-0 Dragons' Win

July 22, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Dayton pitchers Chase Petty, Jayvien Sandridge, and Myles Gayman combined on a four-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 3-0 on Saturday night. The win was the second straight for the Dragons after Wisconsin won the first three games in the six-game set that will conclude on Sunday afternoon.

A crowd of 8,717 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Dayton's Edwin Arroyo tied a club record, becoming the 19th player in Dragons history to collect two triples in one game. Arroyo and Jack Rogers each had three hits for Dayton.

Major league pitcher Brandon Woodruff, a two-time National League all-star, started the game for Wisconsin on an injury rehab assignment and worked three scoreless innings.

The Dragons took the lead in the fourth when Arroyo tripled to center field and scored on Austin Callahan's double off the center field fence to make it 1-0. In the sixth, Arroyo tripled to right-center and scored on Callahan's sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. And in the seventh, Rogers doubled and scored on a two-out single to left field by Justice Thompson. Rogers completed a great one-handed slide to touch home plate just before the tag after the throw to the catcher had beaten him to the plate.

Meanwhile, Petty started the game for the Dragons and worked four innings, allowing three hits with two strikeouts. He was replaced by Sandridge to start the fifth. Sandridge allowed only one hit in two and two-thirds innings, striking out four. Gayman tossed the final two and one-third innings, retiring all seven batters he faced. Dragons pitchers did not issue a walk in the game. Sandridge (4-3) was credited with the win.

With the win, the Dragons remained three games behind first place Fort Wayne in the East Division of the Midwest League.

Up Next: The Dragons (11-12, 44-45) host Wisconsin (12-11, 38-49) in the last game of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Carson Rudd (3-4, 5.60) is scheduled to start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: Sunday's game will be televised on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.