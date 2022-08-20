TinCaps Game Information: August 20 vs. Dayton

Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-28, 45-67) vs. Dayton Dragons (15-29, 54-56)

Saturday, Aug. 20 (6:35 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 5 of 6 in Series | Home Game 59 of 66 | Game 113 of 132

RHP Jose Espada vs. RHP Christian Roa (No. 30 Reds prospect)

TV: Comcast 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Brett Rump) / Audio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Ben Shulman)

PACKING PARKVIEW FIELD: The TinCaps have sold out 9 games, including Friday's crowd of 7,590 fans. Parkview Field hosted a season-high 8,350 fans on the Fourth of July.

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS: Tonight features postgame fireworks presented by 1-800-Got-Junk... The homestand concludes tomorrow with a matinee when fans have a chance to win a San Diego Padres-style TinCaps jersey.

LITTLE LEAGUE DREAMS: Manager Brian Esposito played in the 1991 Little League World Series, representing Staten Island, New York. He was little league teammates with Jason Marquis, who went on to become an MLB All-Star pitcher. They reached the U.S. title game.

PROSPECT WATCH: Dayton shortstop Noelvi Marte is MLB.com's No. 2 Reds prospect and ranked as the No. 18 prospect overall in baseball. The 20-year-old from the Dominican Republic was the key return piece for big league pitcher Luis Castillo in a trade with the Mariners on July 30. MLB.com says, "Marte has ridiculous raw power, as the young shortstop can go toe-to-toe with just about anyone in batting practice displays."

ROSTER TURNOVER: The TinCaps have used 24 position players and 31 pitchers this season, for 55 players total.

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 3rd in the MWL in games played (107), 5th in walks (61), and 8th in stolen bases (25).

CARLOS LUIS: Has reached safely in all 12 games he's played in.

AGUSTÍN RUIZ: Hit a solo home run and an RBI triple Thursday, which was fitting as he celebrated his 2-year anniversary with girlfriend, Andrea.

JOSHUA MEARS: Since returning to Fort Wayne on July 26 (20 games), he's slashed .278 / .316 / .583 (.899 OPS) with 6 homers, 4 doubles, 14 RBIs, and 12 runs scored, while also becoming the primary center fielder on defense.

PATIENT: The TinCaps lead the MWL in walks drawn (4.5 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: The TinCaps lead the MWL in throwing runners out trying to steal (42 CS). Brandon Valenzuela leads the league with 27, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 12, and Adam Kerner has caught 3.

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 34-19 when scoring first (64% win rate) and 11-47 when they don't (18%)... Fort Wayne is 13-14 in 1-run games, 7-16 in 2-run games, and 1-3 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 208 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 53 this season. That list grew Friday as Wynton Bernard was called up to the Rockies from Triple-A Albuquerque. Bernard, a 31-year-old outfielder, played for the TinCaps in 2013... The alumni list also features 5 players who were selected to this year's MLB All-Star Game: Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

