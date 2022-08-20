Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne)

Saturday, August 20, 2022 l Game # 111 (45)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (15-29, 54-56) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-28, 45-67)

RH Christian Roa (4-3, 4.22) vs. RH Jose Espada (0-2, 3.22)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fifth game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 11, Fort Wayne 5 (at Fort Wayne: Dragons 8, TinCaps 2).

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 4, Fort Wayne 2. Dayton starting pitcher Javi Rivera fired five no-hit innings and the Dragons limited the TinCaps to four hits for the second straight game. Noelvi Marte hit a solo home run and Garrett Wolforth had a two-run double for Dayton. Mat Nelson added two hits. Myles Gayman tossed three scoreless innings of relief to continue a string of quality outings that dates back to late May.

Current Series at Fort Wayne: Dragons 3, Fort Wayne 1. The Dragons are averaging 5.3 runs/game, batting .246 with 6 HR, a 2.57 ERA, and two errors.

Streaks: The Dragons have won three straight games for the first time since July 28-30 at West Michigan. Their last winning streak of at least four games was June 2-7, when they won five straight.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons have posted a team ERA of 2.77 over their last 10 games, allowing three runs or less in six of the 10 contests.

Dayton has hit 132 home runs, second highest total in franchise history. The club record is 144 in 2001 in a 139-game season. The Dragons are on a pace to hit 156 on the year (130-game season).

Jose Torres over his last 15 games is batting .356 (21 for 59) with three home runs and four doubles.

Steven Leyton over his last six games is batting .333 (7 for 21) with two home runs and three doubles.

Tyler Callihan in his last five games is batting .389 (7 for 18) with four doubles and a triple.

Mat Nelson has hit safely in four straight games, batting .389 (7 for 18) with a home run and double.

Donovan Benoit over his last five appearances has thrown eight scoreless innings (opponents are 3 for 26 with 13 SO and 1 BB).

Jayvien Sandridge since arriving from Daytona has made six relief appearances, tossing 9.1 innings and allowing just one run.

Myles Gayman over his 16 appearances since May 26 has posted a 1.98 ERA (36.1 IP, 27 H, 8 R, 6 BB, 37 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, August 21 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-6, 5.03) at Fort Wayne RH Garrett Hawkins (0-0, 15.00)

