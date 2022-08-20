Butler Returns from the IL
August 20, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Infielder Euribiel Ángeles placed on Injured List retroactive to August 18
- Outfielder Jonny Butler activated from Injured List
Butler, 23, had been on the Injured List since injuring his shoulder attempting to make a diving catch on June 18. This was his second stint on the IL this year, after previously being out of action from April 30 - May 20. In 31 games in total with the Lugnuts, the 2021 14th-rounder is slashing .262/.333/.379 with seven doubles, one triple, one home run and three stolen bases.
The Lansing Lugnuts (20-26, 45-67) open Wizarding Weekend tonight at 7:05 p.m. with a scarf giveaway at the gates and postgame LAFCU Fireworks following the Nuts' fifth game of a six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.
