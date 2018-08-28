TinCaps 2018 Playoff Tickets Now on Sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Though the TinCaps haven't yet clinched a spot in the Midwest League Playoff, tickets for potential playoff action at Parkview Field are on sale now. With six games remaining in the regular season, Fort Wayne leads the West Michigan Whitecaps by 1.0 game for the Eastern Division's second half wild card spot. (The TinCaps also currently own a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Whitecaps.)

Fans can purchase TinCaps playoff tickets online at TinCapsTickets.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

If the current standings hold, the TinCaps would finish as the second half wild card winners. The Great Lakes Loons are 3.5 games ahead of Fort Wayne for the top seed in the second half standings.

Though subject to change based on results over the final week of the season, the TinCaps are projected to host a home game on Wednesday, Sept. 5 (7:05 p.m.) in Game 1 of the best-of-three Midwest League Eastern Division Semifinals.

Note: In the event the TinCaps don't host a game on Sept. 5, fans who purchased tickets in advance will be refunded.

The two teams in each division that clinch playoff spots in the second half of the season will face each other. In the East, the Bowling Green Hot Rods won the first half title, while the Lansing Lugnuts earned the first half wild card. Those two teams will face each other in the other Eastern Division Semifinals series. (The winner of the Bowling Green-Lansing series will then have the home-field advantage in a best-of-three Eastern Division Finals series scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sept. 8.)

In the meantime, the TinCaps are set to finish up their regular season home schedule this Wednesday-Friday, Aug. 29-31 (7:05 p.m.) with a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians-affiliated Lake County Captains. Tickets remain available for all three games, which include fireworks on Thursday and Friday nights. Click here for the full promotional schedule.

The TinCaps play their final three games of the regular season on the road Saturday-Monday at West Michigan in Comstock Park, outside of Grand Rapids.

Since moving into Parkview Field in 2009, the TinCaps have made the playoffs in eight of their first nine seasons-the winningest track record in the Midwest League. That includes winning the Midwest League title in 2009 and also claiming Eastern Division crowns in 2012 and '17.

This year's team is attempting to overcome a rash of injuries that have eight key players on the Disabled List, including top San Diego Padres pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore. Nevertheless, the TinCaps just ended an 11-game road trip by winning three of their last four against the South Bend Cubs. At home, the TinCaps have won five consecutive games.

