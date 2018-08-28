Kernels Playoff Tickets on Sale Wednesday

Cedar Rapids, IA - For the sixth season in a row, the Cedar Rapids Kernels have qualified for the Midwest League post-season playoffs as the 2nd Half Western Division Champions. They will host a playoff game on Thursday, September 6th at 6:35 PM versus an opponent to be determined.

Playoff tickets will go on sale Wednesday, August 29th at 10 AM in the Kernels Ticket Office. Tickets may be purchase online at www.kernels.com, in person or by phone at the Kernels Ticket Office. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday and 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday.

Playoff ticket prices will be the same as the regular season (Premier - $12; Club $11, Plaza $9, Lawn $8) with all areas $1 higher the day of the game. Please note that 2018 Coupon Books are NOT valid for MWL Playoff Games.

The Kernels continue a seven-game home stand on Wednesday, August 29th at 6:35 PM against the Burlington Bees with the gates opening at 5:30 PM. The current home stand continues through Friday, August 31st.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit MiLB.TV for subscription information.

