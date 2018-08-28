Kernels Home Stand Preview: August 29-31

For the sixth season in a row, the Kernels have qualified for the MWL Playoffs with the first playoff game set for Thursday, September 6th! There are just THREE home games remaining and here's what you can expect these next three games:

August 29-31 vs. Burlington

The Kernels host the Burlington Bees, the Midwest League affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in a three-game series starting Wednesday, August 29th.

At every game, the Kernels will be passing out souvenir calendars with the 2018-19 schedule! Supply is limited at each game, so get here early to make sure you get your calendar!

Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the ballpark on Wednesday, August 29th for our final Bark in the Park of the season. Purchase a special 'doggie' ticket and be here for the pre-game dog parade on the field around 6:15 PM. All dog ticket proceeds benefit Gems Forever and Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids. First pitch between the Kernels and Bees is set for 6:35 PM with the gates opening at 5:30 PM.

FOUR lucky fans age 18 and older will win a 40-inch flat screen TV as part of First Federal Credit Union Flat Screen Thursday. Pick up a raffle ticket at the First Federal table on the concourse and you must be present to win. It's also 94.1 KRNA Thirsty Thursday where 12 oz. regular draft beer and 20 oz. botted soda and water are just $2 all game. And, show your college ID at the Kernels Ticket Office and get a Club ticket and two regular hot dogs for $9 as part of College Night. Gates open at 5:30 PM and first pitch between the Kernels and Burlington is set for 6:35 PM.

Winter is coming, or at least the Kernels Game of Thrones Theme Night on Friday, August 31st. The first 1,000 fans through the gates when they open at 5:30 PM receive a FREE Kernels Game of Thrones Stein. Come dressed as your favorite character from Game of Thrones as there will be a best dressed/look-a-like contest held during the game. It's a Kernels Friday Mug Club - buy a 16 oz. souvenir mug for $6 and get it filled with regular draft beer or soda at the concession stands. Refills are just $3 all game. Mug Club is sponsored by Stadium Bar & Grill, Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge, Red's Public House, Mulligan's Pub and Z 102.9! And after the game, enjoy a spectacular FIREWORKS show! First pitch between the Kernels and Kane County is set for 6:35 PM.

Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Daily Specials!

Flat Screen Thursday, presented by First Federal Credit Union: Every Thursday home Kernels game, fans age 18 and older can get a FREE raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three 40-inch flat screen TVs given away by First Federal Credit Union.

Thirsty Thursday, presented by 94.1 KRNA: Get 12 oz. regular draft beer and 20 oz. bottled soda and bottled water for $2.00 all night.

Thursday College Night: Show your college ID at the Kernels Ticket Office and get a Club ticket and two regular hot dogs for $9.00!

Kernels Friday Mug Club: Buy a refillable 16 oz. mug of regular draft beer or soda for $6 and get $3 refills at the concession stands! Bring the mug back for $3 refills every Friday home game thanks to Stadium Bar & Grill, Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge, Red's Public House, Mulligan's Pub and Z 102.9!

Tickets for all Kernel home games are available on-line at www.kernels.com; in person at the Kernels Ticket Office, or by calling 896-7560 during Ticket Office Hours. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday and from 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday. The ticket office is closed on Sunday, but opens at 11 AM on Kernel Sunday Home games.

Make sure to listen to all the exciting MWL action, home and away, on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM, as Morgan Hawk and Chris Kleinhans-Schulz bring you the play-by-play action. Or listen via the internet at www.kmryradio.com or www.kernels.com!

All 70 Kernels home games and select road games are available to watch via MiLB.TV and the First Pitch App. The app is the OFFICIAL app of the Kernels and Minor League Baseball. Visit MiLB.com to sign up for MiLB.TV!

The Cedar Rapids Kernels thank you for making Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium the premier sports venue in Eastern Iowa!

