Hair Wins Midwest League Player of the Week

August 28, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release





SOUTH BEND, IN - The Midwest League announced that Bowling Green Hot Rods INF Trey Hair has been named Player of the Week for August 20-26. He is the second Hot Rods player to win a weekly award, and the third overall to be recognized by the League this year.

In six games this week, Hair hit .435, collecting 10 hits in 23 at-bats. He had two doubles, two triples, and two home runs, collecting nine RBI and scoring six times. He helped the Hot Rods to a 7-0 record during the week with two wins over Dayton, three over Lansing, and three over Lake County.

Hair joins LHP Resly Linares (April 16-23) as Hot Rods weekly award winners. C Ronaldo Hernandez was also named the Midwest League Player of the Month in June.

Hair and the Hot Rods finish the regular season with a three-game series in South Bend beginning tomorrow night before returning home to face Dayton for three games over Labor Day weekend. The Hot Rods and Lansing Lugnuts will square off in round one of the playoffs beginning Wednesday, September 5th in Lansing.

