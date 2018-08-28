'Caps to Present Corvette to Lucky Fan

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - When Susan Bradley of Ada received the call from the Whitecaps that she won a car she wanted to know if it was a joke. It was not. Susan is the winner of a 1994 Corvette and will receive the car in pre-game ceremony at Fifth Third Ballpark in Saturday, Sept. 1.

The contest, presented by DeVries Jewelry, ran all season long and was part of the Whitecaps 25th season celebration. The Whitecaps inaugural season was 1994.

Fans could enter to win the car on the Whitecaps website and the contest garnered interest from Whitecaps fans with several thousand entries.

The Whitecaps start a three-game series against the Ft. Wayne TinCaps Saturday Night at 7:00pm with post-game Family Fare Fireworks. This is the last regular season series of the season.

For information on the playoff standings and the remainder of the regular season please visit www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

