Timofeyev Returns to Norfolk for the 2023-24 Season

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced today they have signed forward Stepan Timofeyev to a standard player contract for the 2023-24 season.

Timofeyev, 27, becomes the fifth player to officially sign with Norfolk for the upcoming season (Jameson, Roy, Foss, Katic).

"I think he was much more deserving of looks from ECHL teams over the last few years and he's hungry to prove to everyone in this league wrong," said Admirals head coach Jeff Carr. "He scored in a lot of different ways for us last year. He played a lot of different roles for us including power play, penalty kill, drawing penalties, and controlling the game with the puck on his stick. With his fearless and ferocious style of play, you are always going to see something worth the price of admission."

The St. Petersburg, RUS. native started the 2022-23 season in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Birmingham Bulls. After 19 games with the Bulls, Timofeyev was loaned to the Admirals on December 19, 2022. He quickly ascended into a top-line forward for the Admirals. Timofeyev posted 16 points (8g, 8a) in the month of February and was nominated for ECHL Player of the Month. He finished his season playing in 43 games with Norfolk and registered 37 points (17g, 20a), which was third-best on the club.

"I am very excited and grateful for the opportunity to come back to Norfolk," said Timofeyev. "We will have a lot of work to do and I can't wait to get started. I look forward to returning to such an awesome fan base and team."

Prior to his arrival in Norfolk, Timofeyev spent three seasons in the SPHL, two with the Knoxville Ice Bears and one with Birmingham. In 2021-22, he corralled 49 total points (23g, 26a) in 46 regular season games. In 2016-17, Timofeyev suited up for the Bradford Rattlers in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League (GMHL). He was named regular season MVP for posting 107 points (38g, 69a) in just 37 games.

