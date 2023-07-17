Grizzlies Sign Forward Dylan Stewart for 2023-2024 Season
July 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Dylan Stewart for the 2023-2024 season.
Stewart played at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology for 5 years from 2018-2023. Stewart had 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 24 games in the 2022-2023 season. He was twice named ACAC First All-Conference Team. He was part of the 2021-2022 Northern Alberta Institute of Technology ACAC (Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference) championship team.
Stewart appeared in 80 games with the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders, with his best season coming in 2014-15 where he appeared in 68 games and scored 6 goals.
