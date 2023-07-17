Grizzlies Sign Forward Dylan Stewart for 2023-2024 Season

July 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Dylan Stewart for the 2023-2024 season.

Stewart played at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology for 5 years from 2018-2023. Stewart had 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 24 games in the 2022-2023 season. He was twice named ACAC First All-Conference Team. He was part of the 2021-2022 Northern Alberta Institute of Technology ACAC (Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference) championship team.

Stewart appeared in 80 games with the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders, with his best season coming in 2014-15 where he appeared in 68 games and scored 6 goals.

Go to Utahgrizzlies.com for tickets and information on the Grizzlies leading up to the 2023-2024 season. Follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and the Threads app.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.